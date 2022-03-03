FirstRand's half-year profit jumps 41%, nearing pre-pandemic level
FirstRand Limited (Africa’s biggest bank by market value) has released its results for the six months ended 31 December.
Normalised earnings increased 43% during the period.
FirstRand ascribed most of this growth to the prior year base effect, which included increased impairments raised during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Profit for the six months rose to R16.65 billion (from R11.84 billion the previous year).
The group’s operating businesses FNB, RMB, WesBank and Aldermore, are well positioned to further capitalise on the economic recovery, said FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger.
Bruce Whitfield interviewed Pullinger, starting off by asking how worried he is about the global economy in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It's the macroeconomics that eventually impacts South Africa. We're feeling the pressure at the fuel pump so that is hitting your pocket today... The flipside of that is we're a beneficiary of the commodity run, which is probably going to be further buoyed because of what is happening.Alan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand Limited
One of the difficulties is how do central banks respond and what is going to happen to global inflation?Alan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand Limited
Has the uncertainty caused by the situation in Eastern Europe affected the Group's confidence level about being back in 2019 territory by June of this year?
On a rolling six-month basis I guess we are already there... We really do think the positive momentum that we're seeing in our Group is reasonably well baked-in, so we've got quite a high degree of confidence running into our year-end by June.Alan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand Limited
Of course when we start the next financial year, we have the challenge of growing off what we would refer to then as a fully normalised base, so it gets a little bit harder.Alan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand Limited
Listen to the complete conversation on The Money Show:
Source : Picture: Reinart Toerien/Eyewitness News
