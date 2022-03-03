Tax every household and business in South Africa to replace TV licenses – SABC

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Good Hope Centre may seem like an eyesore now but it has a fascinating backstory Presenter Mike Wills chats to architect and author Micaela Antonucci. 3 March 2022 4:52 PM
Strike Agrizzi's case off the roll until State gets its house in order - lawyer Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to lawyer Daniel Witz. 3 March 2022 1:45 PM
From a wheelchair to the summit of Everest, author Robby Kojetin tells his story CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to adventurer, author and motivational speaker Robby Kojetin. 3 March 2022 12:44 PM
View all Local
'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete. 3 March 2022 2:56 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review Presenter Mike Wills chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 2 March 2022 6:52 PM
View all Politics
Rating agencies cut Russia’s credit rating to 'junk' Moody’s and Fitch are worried about Russia’s ability - and willingness - to repay its debt. 3 March 2022 3:16 PM
Tax every household and business in South Africa to replace TV licenses – SABC The SABC wants to do away with TV licenses and for the government to introduce a "public media levy". 3 March 2022 2:29 PM
Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud. 3 March 2022 1:50 PM
View all Business
Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work' My SME founder Brend Badenhorst on steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground. 3 March 2022 12:40 PM
Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research Presenter Mike Wills chats to Cody Watling from the University of Oxford. 2 March 2022 6:08 PM
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 2 March 2022 11:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 March 2022 1:23 PM
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Rating agencies cut Russia’s credit rating to 'junk' Moody’s and Fitch are worried about Russia’s ability - and willingness - to repay its debt. 3 March 2022 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web. 3 March 2022 11:42 AM
Can China broker peace in Ukraine? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Tax every household and business in South Africa to replace TV licenses – SABC

3 March 2022 2:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SCOPA
SABC
Tax
Broadcasting
Bongumusa Makhathini
TV Licenses
public media levy

The SABC wants to do away with TV licenses and for the government to introduce a "public media levy".

The SABC is lobbying Parliament to replace TV licenses with a new tax levied on every household and business in South Africa.

The public broadcaster says it needs the tax to help it become profitable, hopefully within the next two years.

© lopolo/123rf.com

SABC Chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini on Wednesday told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that it wants pay-tv operators to help it collect the “public media levy”.

The broadcaster told Parliament that its turnaround strategy is bearing fruit and that, for now, it needs no bailout from the government.

In the main, the first one talks to the replacement of the current TV licence regime with what we call a public media levy which also has a component where the subscription major players can also assist with the collection of the public media levy. That’s very important because it is still one of our major streams of revenue at the SABC.

Bongumusa Makhathini, Chairperson - SABC

RELATED: SABC proposes public media levy replace TV license as revenue option - Eyewitness News




3 March 2022 2:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SCOPA
SABC
Tax
Broadcasting
Bongumusa Makhathini
TV Licenses
public media levy

More from Business

Rating agencies cut Russia’s credit rating to 'junk'

3 March 2022 3:16 PM

Moody’s and Fitch are worried about Russia’s ability - and willingness - to repay its debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free

3 March 2022 1:50 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work'

3 March 2022 12:40 PM

My SME founder Brend Badenhorst on steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PPTA says Bolt complicit in safety issues: 'They're putting rapists in vehicles'

3 March 2022 10:45 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vhatuka Mbelengwa, the chair of Public-Private Transport Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv forced to no longer carry Russian government mouthpiece RT

3 March 2022 10:36 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows

2 March 2022 9:32 PM

The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'

2 March 2022 8:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business

2 March 2022 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanctions - how to cancel a country

2 March 2022 7:15 PM

When business tools become political weapons

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

2 March 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges'

Politics

Strike Agrizzi's case off the roll until State gets its house in order - lawyer

Local

[WATCH] Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom

World

EWN Highlights

ActionSA condemns SA’s no vote in UN meeting on Russian invasion in Ukraine

3 March 2022 4:55 PM

Talks between Russian, Ukrainian delegations due to start in Belarus

3 March 2022 4:42 PM

Mozambican PM sacked in major reshuffle

3 March 2022 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA