Tax every household and business in South Africa to replace TV licenses – SABC





The SABC is lobbying Parliament to replace TV licenses with a new tax levied on every household and business in South Africa.

The public broadcaster says it needs the tax to help it become profitable, hopefully within the next two years.

© lopolo/123rf.com

SABC Chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini on Wednesday told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that it wants pay-tv operators to help it collect the “public media levy”.

The broadcaster told Parliament that its turnaround strategy is bearing fruit and that, for now, it needs no bailout from the government.

In the main, the first one talks to the replacement of the current TV licence regime with what we call a public media levy which also has a component where the subscription major players can also assist with the collection of the public media levy. That’s very important because it is still one of our major streams of revenue at the SABC. Bongumusa Makhathini, Chairperson - SABC

RELATED: SABC proposes public media levy replace TV license as revenue option - Eyewitness News