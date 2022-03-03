Good Hope Centre may seem like an eyesore now but it has a fascinating backstory





Do you know the history of the Good Hope Centre?

An expert sheds light on the history of the building designed by the famous Italian engineer and architect Pier Luigi Nervi

The Good Hope Centre. Picture: Google Earth.

Some have dubbed it a 'masterpiece of Italian design' while others think it's the ugliest building in Cape Town.

The Good Hope Centre in Cape Town was opened in 1977 and designed by Italian architect and engineer, Pier Luigi Nervi.

Nervi was a world-renowned architect and was considered to be one of the masters of 20th-century reinforced concrete structures.

Italian architect and author Micaela Antonucci has studied and written about Nervi's most famous building techniques and architectural forms.

She says Nervi was invited to design the Good Hope Centre by the then city engineer Solomon Morris after seeing his work in Italy.

At the time, Nervi was a star architect who had designed iconic buildings in major cities everywhere except for Africa.

Antonucci, who is based in Rome, says there was a lot of controversy around the project because it was situated in the District Six area.

Municipal officials also faced criticism for inviting Nervi to design the building instead of hiring a local architect.

Antonucci says the Good Hope Centre was recognised as an exceptional building with its precast concrete roof, which was at that time the largest concrete cross vault in the world.

Nervi was invited by the city engineer of Cape Town whose name was Solomon Morris. He went to visit Italy in the earlier 1960s and he saw some of the many important buildings of Nervi, especially in Rome such as the Olympics building. Micaela Antonucci, Architect and author

There was a problem about this project. The Good Hope Centre had to be built in the area where there was District Six. Micaela Antonucci, Architect and author

There was this political issue because no one wanted to build a new serial building in the area... [during apartheid] So, they decided to call a celebrity [Nervi] from Italy, also because I think they wanted to give an international good image of Cape Town to the rest of the world. That's how it all started. Micaela Antonucci, Architect and author

I'm really sorry to hear it is considered the ugliest in Cape Town... It's surrounded by streets and bridges and it's not so linked to the other buildings near it, there's a sort of void... It's not part of the city really, it's just so separated from the buildings near it. Micaela Antonucci, Architect and author

It was the largest building at the time in concreate with a cross vault. It was really a challenge for the studio to design and a challenge for the local firms and professionals to build it in time for the scheduled inauguration. Micaela Antonucci, Architect and author