Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
Formula E is definitely coming to Cape Town in February 2023, says championship co-founder Alberto Longo.
Bruce Whitfield interviewed Longo ahead of a big track reveal in Cape Town on Friday (4 March).
There had been a toing and froing last year about whether the Mother City had lost the rights to host the E-Prix amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest'
Cape Town will join a club of illustrious world cities when it presents the all-electric Formula E racing series next year.
We are super-excited about this opportunity... It is subject to the FIA World Motor Sport Council celebrated in June, but it's just a formality.Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E
Whitfield asks Alberto Longo to sum up the excitement of Formula E for newbies.
We're fully electric, and we race in the heart of the biggest cities of the world.Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E
On top of that I have to say it's probably the most exciting race that you could see today. There's a lot of overtaking, a lot of action race after race... Also It's not only male-oriented, it's also female- and family-oriented.Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E
The world is going electric. That means that we have more manufacturers than any other championship has ever had, in one single season... Jaguar, Porsche, Mahindra, Nissan, Mercedes, Maserati...Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E
Longo says Cape Town can expect a crowd of spectators around 30 thousand-strong, with 23,000 grandstand seats.
Between 7,000 and 8,000 will be international visitors.
It is a great honour to be here... having the pleasure of racing here in front of Table Mountain...Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E
Listen to the interview with Longo on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127624104_new-york-july-14-2019-british-professional-racing-driver-alexander-sims-of-bmw-andretti-team-driving.html?vti=na812m5oc97kkyullt-1-45
More from Business
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.Read More
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results.Read More
FirstRand's half-year profit jumps 41%, nearing pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's results for the half-year ended 31 December.Read More
Rating agencies cut Russia’s credit rating to 'junk'
Moody’s and Fitch are worried about Russia’s ability - and willingness - to repay its debt.Read More
Tax every household and business in South Africa to replace TV licenses – SABC
The SABC wants to do away with TV licenses and for the government to introduce a "public media levy".Read More
Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free
Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud.Read More
Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work'
My SME founder Brend Badenhorst on steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground.Read More
PPTA says Bolt complicit in safety issues: 'They're putting rapists in vehicles'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vhatuka Mbelengwa, the chair of Public-Private Transport Association.Read More
More from Local
Good Hope Centre may seem like an eyesore now but it has a fascinating backstory
Presenter Mike Wills chats to architect and author Micaela Antonucci.Read More
Strike Agrizzi's case off the roll until State gets its house in order - lawyer
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to lawyer Daniel Witz.Read More
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
From a wheelchair to the summit of Everest, author Robby Kojetin tells his story
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to adventurer, author and motivational speaker Robby Kojetin.Read More
DStv forced to no longer carry Russian government mouthpiece RT
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture reportRead More
SA teen with big dreams scores world's highest marks in two Cambridge exams
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Jade Reynolds.Read More
Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022
Mandy Wiener is joined by Edelman South Africa which has released the local findings of its 2022 Trust Barometer report.Read More
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free
Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud.Read More
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work'
My SME founder Brend Badenhorst on steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground.Read More
Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research
Presenter Mike Wills chats to Cody Watling from the University of Oxford.Read More
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice
Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.Read More
How to survive record fuel prices
Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
Alien wasps are invading Cape Town
Mike Wills interviews entomologist Dr Ruan Veldtman of the SA National Biodiversity Institute.Read More
More from Sport
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water
Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim.Read More
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker.Read More
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars.Read More
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon
CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.Read More
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran.Read More
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair!
Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby.Read More
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'
The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.Read More
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday
John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.Read More