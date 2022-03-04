Pre-race expo 'back with a bang', says Cape Town Cycle Tour





The Cape Town Cycle Tour Expo is making a comeback on Thursday 10 March

The three-day expo is one of SA's largest cycling, fitness, and healthy lifestyle events

Last year, all ancillary events surrounding the main race were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

Image: Cape Town Cycle Tour/Facbook

The Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo and Registration is back for the 2022 edition of the racing event.

The pre-race expo could not be held last year due to Covid-19 restrictions which forced organisers to cancel all ancillary events surrounding the main race.

Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs says he's excited for the return of the expo with more than 50 exhibitors showcasing their wares and cycling products.

Admission to the expo is free to all entrants but no other persons are allowed inside the venue.

Entrants must be vaccinated (with proof) or be in possession of a negative rapid antigen test no older than 72 hours.

There will be a rapid antigen testing station at the entrance to registration; tests will cost R175.

These are the Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo and Registration hours:

Thursday 10 March: 9:30am to 7pm

Friday 11 March: 9am to 7pm

Saturday 12 March: 9am to 4pm

We've got the Expo and registration taking place next week on Thursday, Friday, Saturday down at the Cape Town Stadium. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

We're very excited that the Expo is back again, obviously in October last year we didn't have that. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

It's still a revised Cycle Tour, we're limited in numbers to 22,500. It's a slow return to normal but we are asking people to please be aware of the fact that we are still in the pandemic. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust