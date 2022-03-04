DA calls for action against Lottery looters after SIU uncovers web of corruption
- The SIU has uncovered how senior officials at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) allegedly misappropriated NLC funds meant for community projects
- It's alleged that NLC officials and board members have been laundering money through NPOs receiving grant funding
- The SIU presented its findings to the portfolio committee on trade, industry, and competition on Wednesday
- The DA's Matthew Cuthbert says head must roll when the SIU releases its final report on NLC corruption in April
The DA says senior officials at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) implicated in corruption and money laundering must face the full might of the law.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed a 'web of collusion networks' between top NLC officials and grant funding beneficiaries.
It's alleged that NLC officials, including some board members, colluded to launder money through non-profit organisations (NPOs) that were given millions towards community upliftment projects.
The SIU presented its findings to Parliament's portfolio committee on trade, industry, and competition this week.
Committee member and DA shadow minister for trade and industry, Matthew Cuthbert, says NLC officials facilitated the large-scale looting of the entity.
Cuthbert says the "Lottery looters" must be brought to book when the SIU submits its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa next month.
There are alleged links and corruption charges that I think will be forthcoming involving the senior leadership of the NLC.Matthew Cuthbert, DA shadow minister for trade and industry
RELATED: SIU seizes years of paperwork in raid on National Lotteries offices
In one case of NLC corruption, an NPO in Limpopo received R15 million in NLC funding for the construction of a sports facility but Cuthbert says the orgnaisation "only changed 13 doors and they painted a grandstand on an existing stadium".
The money was channeled to various entities and people linked to the NLC.
In another case, the identity of an NPO was hijacked and R23 million was paid to the organisation.
RELATED: The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum
There's a whole host of instances where money is just paid out to people without proper oversight mechanisms and making sure that the money is spent on the communities they are intended for.Matthew Cuthbert, DA shadow minister for trade and industry
This has been on the cards for approximately the last two years... I think thus far the SIU of done a sterling job in exposing the web of corruption.Matthew Cuthbert, DA shadow minister for trade and industry
Out of the 12 investigations that they've completed thus far, with 38 still to go, they've discovered corruption to the value of R300 million.Matthew Cuthbert, DA shadow minister for trade and industry
