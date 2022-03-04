'Aunty Dean is the Mother Teresa of Macassar', feeds over 400 cats and dogs





69-year-old Aunty Dean feeds and cares for over 400 dogs, cats and horses in the Macassar area

She does this all out of her own tiny pension says Gigi Roper, "she is the Mother Teresa of Macassar"

If you wish to assist her work please scroll down for the email contact

This week's City Fave is Geraldine Adams, a 69-year old pensioner from Macassar who has been raising money and using her own pension money to feed over 400 cats and dogs in her area. She was nominated by Gigi Roper, who first heard about "Aunty Dean" almost three years ago.

She's almost 70 and she goes from street to street and she feeds all the dogs and all the cats in her area. Gigi Roper, Resident - Cape Town

She does the most phenomenal job. If there's a sick animal she is involved. if you go to her house there is always a queue of people asking for assistance with their dogs and cats. Gigi Roper, Resident - Cape Town

Gigi says Aunty Dean helps children with collars and leads for their dogs, assists with pet sterilisation, and much more.

And she does it all out of her own little pension which is quite amazing. Gigi Roper, Resident - Cape Town

She is feeding well over 400 dogs and cats, as well as over 40 horses in the area says Gigi.

She has this little bag which she puts over her shoulder and she walks...I call her the Mother Teresa of Macassar. Gigi Roper, Resident - Cape Town

The dogs and the cats love her and they come rushing, like the Pied Piper. Gigi Roper, Resident - Cape Town

Gigi met Aunty Dean a few years back when she saw a dog chained up and phoned Animal Welfare. They directed her to Aunty Dean explaining 'this was her area'. The two have been working together ever since.

Refilwe speaks to Aunty Dean.

I have got a lot of help, especially from Gigi. Aunty Dean

She describes how she became involved in helping animals.

I think the love for what I am doing comes from childhood, from my father's side...We grew up with animals and I saw the need to help animals and that is what motivates me to do it now. Aunty Dean

She says Gigi and others do donate supplies for the animals which she greatly appreciates.

Aunty Dean is being very modest. I have seen her working from 6 in the morning and sometimes the last call to give help to an animal is sometimes 10pm at night. Gigi Roper, Resident - Cape Town

Contact CapeTalk Breakfast Show producer Bruce Hong if you wish to assist Aunty Dean's wonderful work: Bruce@capetalk.co.za