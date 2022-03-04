World cities erupt in anti-war protests, even in Russia where arrest is certain





Spontaneous peace protests in support of Ukraine are erupting across Russia, including in its two largest cities St Petersburg and Moscow.

Authorities have arrested thousands of Russians in 124 cities as they try, so far in vain, to quell growing anti-war sentiment.

Meanwhile, people are staging anti-war protests in cities across the world.

© belchonock/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

This weekend we’re going to see bigger protests than last weekend… most Russian protestors seem to have ended up being arrested… There is still a groundswell… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

… 100 000 people gathered in central Berlin… 80 000 through Prague’s central square… significant demonstrations in London, Rome, Lisbon, Washington DC… and some unusual places… like Lahore in Pakistan, Tirana in Albania, Guayaquil in Ecuador… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent