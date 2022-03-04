Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms





Premier Winde says the President’s Coordinating Council should meet to discuss the end of the disaster declaration

South Africa's state of disaster is due to expire on 15 March and national government has previously indicated that it will not be extended again

Winde maintains that an exit strategy is needed in order to normalise the country's Covid-19 response

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at an engagement with the provincial Department of Health. Image: Twitter/@alanwinde

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says a meeting of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) must be convened urgently before the National State of Disaster comes to an end.

Winde says the PCC must discuss a plan of action for how South Africa will transition out of the declaration and the disaster regulations.

For several months, the premier has been calling for a roadmap to ­­end the National State of Disaster.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been extending the declaration every month since 15 June 2020.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that the state of disaster would end soon.

The National State of Disaster was extended last month and is set to expire on 15 March.

"Given the impending deadline, I am requesting that the President urgently convene the recommended PCC to discuss the steps that need to be taken to end the National State of Disaster and allow the Regulations to expire in their entirety", Winde says in a statement.

He says it would be unacceptable for the regulations to be extended any further due to poor planning.

This PCC must take place well before the regulations expire on 15 March 2022 – to ensure that they are not simply renewed beforehand. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

There are simply no compelling reasons for the extension of the National State of Disaster. We need to normalise our Covid-19 response through existing public health measures and empower and enable provinces to respond in the future. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier