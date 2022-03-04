Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Frustrated E Hailing Drivers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Gear
Today at 15:35
SALGA national conference (see crossing instruction sheet)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Africa Melane
Today at 15:50
Our Burning Planet: Trophy hunting: A question of bias
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 16:05
Department of Transport E Hailing Governing Strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yasir Ahmed - Chief Director For Transport Regulation at Western Cape Dept Of Transport
Today at 16:20
Establishment of the Robberg Coastal Corridor "Wildside" Hiking Trail
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kei Heyns
Today at 16:55
#An Hour with Pete Goffe-Wood
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pete Goffe Wood
Today at 17:05
South Africa's implementation of The UN Plastics Treaty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Today at 17:20
A Cycle Tour Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dave Bellairs - Event Director at The Cycle Tour
Today at 17:45
The Pebble Shakers are a Cape Town-based jazz band specializing in swing-era tunes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thandeka Dladla
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sandton romance scammer Amon Namara remains in custody after bail bid postponed Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 4 March 2022 2:05 PM
Health Dept devising Covid-19 measures for when state of disaster gets lifted Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 4 March 2022 1:17 PM
'Aunty Dean is the Mother Teresa of Macassar', feeds over 400 cats and dogs Refilwe Moloto chats to Capetonian Gigi Roper and Geraldine 'Aunty Dean' Adams from Macassar about helping local animals in need. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
View all Local
Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete. 3 March 2022 2:56 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
Meet Zandile Ndhlovu, the Black Mermaid giving Langa kids access to ocean spaces Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to free diving instructor Zandile Ndhlovu. 4 March 2022 11:07 AM
Pre-race expo 'back with a bang', says Cape Town Cycle Tour Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs. 4 March 2022 8:04 AM
Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud. 3 March 2022 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 March 2022 1:23 PM
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
World cities erupt in anti-war protests, even in Russia where arrest is certain Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 March 2022 10:11 AM
Rating agencies cut Russia’s credit rating to 'junk' Moody’s and Fitch are worried about Russia’s ability - and willingness - to repay its debt. 3 March 2022 3:16 PM
View all World
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms

4 March 2022 11:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alan Winde
President’s coordinating council
state of disaster
National State of Disaster
Disaster regulations
PCC

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster.
  • Premier Winde says the President’s Coordinating Council should meet to discuss the end of the disaster declaration
  • South Africa's state of disaster is due to expire on 15 March and national government has previously indicated that it will not be extended again
  • Winde maintains that an exit strategy is needed in order to normalise the country's Covid-19 response
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at an engagement with the provincial Department of Health. Image: Twitter/@alanwinde

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says a meeting of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) must be convened urgently before the National State of Disaster comes to an end.

Winde says the PCC must discuss a plan of action for how South Africa will transition out of the declaration and the disaster regulations.

RELATED: SAHRC concerned about looming evictions as state of disaster set to expire

For several months, the premier has been calling for a roadmap to ­­end the National State of Disaster.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been extending the declaration every month since 15 June 2020.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that the state of disaster would end soon.

The National State of Disaster was extended last month and is set to expire on 15 March.

RELATED: Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster

"Given the impending deadline, I am requesting that the President urgently convene the recommended PCC to discuss the steps that need to be taken to end the National State of Disaster and allow the Regulations to expire in their entirety", Winde says in a statement.

He says it would be unacceptable for the regulations to be extended any further due to poor planning.

This PCC must take place well before the regulations expire on 15 March 2022 – to ensure that they are not simply renewed beforehand.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

There are simply no compelling reasons for the extension of the National State of Disaster. We need to normalise our Covid-19 response through existing public health measures and empower and enable provinces to respond in the future.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Taking this important step should not take this long. I called for the end of the National State of Disaster and for the publication of a roadmap to end the disaster in October last year already. The national government have had more than enough time to prepare.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier



4 March 2022 11:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alan Winde
President’s coordinating council
state of disaster
National State of Disaster
Disaster regulations
PCC

More from Politics

Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions

3 March 2022 8:20 PM

Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges'

3 March 2022 2:56 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

2 March 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review

2 March 2022 6:52 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EC court set to watch video evidence in Malema firearm case

2 March 2022 2:04 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years

2 March 2022 12:22 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's Dugmore stands by decision to attend event hosted by Russian Consulate

2 March 2022 11:38 AM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Latest state capture report shows ANC depends on corruption for its survival'

2 March 2022 10:16 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Outa's Rudi Heyneke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bosasa saw ANC's Mantashe as a brilliant connection, says state capture report

2 March 2022 9:48 AM

The recently released report has made findings on Mantashe and the favours he received from the controversial company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa dodges state capture bullet as report makes no findings against him

2 March 2022 9:30 AM

The commission was empowered to look into allegations of state capture and widespread corruption in the public sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms

Politics

World cities erupt in anti-war protests, even in Russia where arrest is certain

World

DA calls for action against Lottery looters after SIU uncovers web of corruption

Local

EWN Highlights

Blast from Russia attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant would equal ‘six Chernobyls’

4 March 2022 2:33 PM

At least 30 dead in suicide attack on Pakistan Shiite mosque

4 March 2022 2:06 PM

The 'South African Tinder Swindler' case postponed to next next week

4 March 2022 1:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA