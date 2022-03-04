Meet Zandile Ndhlovu, the Black Mermaid giving Langa kids access to ocean spaces





Freediving instructor Zandi Ndhlovu says her goal is to promote diversity in diving and ocean spaces

She's the first black freediving instructor in South Africa and the founder of the Black Mermaid Foundation

Image: @zandithemermaid/Instagram

South Africa's first black freediving instructor, Zandile Ndhlovu, is dedicated to exposing underprivileged youth to the ocean world.

Dubbed the black mermaid, Ndhlovu says she wants to diversify ocean spaces because they have historically excluded Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

Through the Black Mermaid Foundation, she facilitates snorkel excursions for children living in Langa.

The Cape Town-based freediver says she was inspired to explore the underwater world after her first time snorkelling during a trip to Bali in 2016.

She says her eyes were opened to a different world. "My life was changed, I could not believe the life that lived under there".

I work in Langa and I take the kids out on snorkel excursions and it goes back to the fact that when I grew up I didn't realise that there was a life that existed underwater in that way. Zandile Ndhlovu, Founder - Black Mermaid Foundation

My whole work is to create access to ocean spaces, particularly to marginalised communities, recognising that proximity doesn't equate to access and so what does it mean to bridge the gap. Zandile Ndhlovu, Founder - Black Mermaid Foundation

I do training across the country... I live in Cape Town and I do a lot of my training here. When I have an opportunity in Johannesburg people can still learn to freedive in quarries. Zandile Ndhlovu, Founder - Black Mermaid Foundation