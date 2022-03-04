Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine





Russia is the largest arms dealer in Africa, accounting for almost half of all weapons sold to the Continent.

It has a “no questions asked” weapons sale policy in Africa and offers the services of Russian mercenaries.

The country has ties to Africa that goes back to the Cold War.

In South Africa, the USSR – of which Ukraine was a part – backed the anti-apartheid struggle.

Russia accounts for nearly half of all arms imports into Africa. © swisshippo/123rf.com

On Wednesday, 141 countries at the United Nations voted to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa – along with 16 other countries on the Continent – abstained from voting.

Eritrea – along with Russia, Belarus, Syria, and North Korea – voted against the resolution.

“Russia is our friend through and through,” said Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu, who studied in Moscow, in an interview with the New York Times recently.

Eritrea is going to have an interesting time when it goes to Washington to ask for help with the car payments, you know? Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report