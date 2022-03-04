Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Russia is the largest arms dealer in Africa, accounting for almost half of all weapons sold to the Continent.
It has a “no questions asked” weapons sale policy in Africa and offers the services of Russian mercenaries.
The country has ties to Africa that goes back to the Cold War.
In South Africa, the USSR – of which Ukraine was a part – backed the anti-apartheid struggle.
On Wednesday, 141 countries at the United Nations voted to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
South Africa – along with 16 other countries on the Continent – abstained from voting.
Eritrea – along with Russia, Belarus, Syria, and North Korea – voted against the resolution.
“Russia is our friend through and through,” said Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu, who studied in Moscow, in an interview with the New York Times recently.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (scroll up to listen).
Eritrea is going to have an interesting time when it goes to Washington to ask for help with the car payments, you know?Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Africans trying to get out of Ukraine and battling… As much sympathy as we have for Ukraine, we find the racism displayed, even under pressure, completely unacceptable.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132211050_soviet-surface-to-air-anti-aircraft-systems-on-the-military-exhibition.html?vti=n6v0meco63x6vwdqj7-1-1
More from World
World cities erupt in anti-war protests, even in Russia where arrest is certain
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Rating agencies cut Russia’s credit rating to 'junk'
Moody’s and Fitch are worried about Russia’s ability - and willingness - to repay its debt.Read More
[WATCH] Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.Read More
Can China broker peace in Ukraine?
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022
Mandy Wiener is joined by Edelman South Africa which has released the local findings of its 2022 Trust Barometer report.Read More
Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
[WATCH] Young Brits with no military training join fight to defend Ukraine
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Opinion
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'
Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need.Read More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt
Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.Read More
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic
Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.Read More
More from Africa
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.Read More
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify
Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary.Read More
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron.Read More
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'
The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.Read More
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.Read More
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out
The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid.Read More
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes'
Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa.Read More