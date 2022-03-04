Sandton romance scammer Amon Namara remains in custody after bail bid postponed





South Africa's very own 'Tinder Swindler' will have his bail application heard on Wednesday 9 March

It's alleged that Amon Namara would take women on whirlwind dates before siphoning off large sums of money from them

The police say more charges could be added as more victims come forward

Picture: SAPS.

The case against the man dubbed “the South African Tinder Swindler” has been postponed to next Wednesday for a formal bail application.

Amon Namara made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

The 39-year-old man was arrested in Sandton last week for allegedly conning at least three women out of their money.

The Ugandan national allegedly made off with jewellery, clothes, and thousands of rands swindling wealthy women that he matched with on the popular dating app Tinder.

He's facing charges of fraud, money laundering and theft, according to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.

It's alleged that Namara was posing as a millionaire who owned a Bentley and several properties in Johannesburg.

Namara is said to have used a similar style of romance fraud to the now internationally notorious Simon Leviev from the hit Netflix documentary, 'The Tinder Swindler'.

He would take his partners on whirlwind dates before siphoning off large amounts of money from them, very similar to Simon Leviev's story from that Netflix documentary. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

His lawyer Eric Bryer says his client wants to get out of jail urgently.

The State has already indicated that it plans to oppose his bail application.

#TinderSwindler Amon Namara’s lawyer Eric Bryer says his client is “pressurised” and wants to get out of jail as soon as possible,but understands there’s a legal process to be followed. “We are in the hands of the law so we’ll see what transpires next Wednesday”, Bryer said. MS pic.twitter.com/zZ1Oiho0s2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 4, 2022

It was a brief appearance in court today. Amon Namara was only there for a few moments and that was because today's proceedings were only about his attorney going on record. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The formal bail application has been postponed to next Wednesday. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He has been in custody since he was arrested in Sandton last week. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He allegedly made off with jewellery, clothes, and thousands of rands. The police are saying that they are investigating a few other reports about him that have come from women and more charges could possibly be added. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News