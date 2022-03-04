Health Dept devising Covid-19 measures for when state of disaster gets lifted
- Health experts will be making recommendations to the NCCC on new Covid-19 measures to replace the current disaster regulations
- Health Minister Joe Phaahla says his department has been formulating the regulations which will be pitched to the command council next week
- Phaahla held a virtual media briefing on Friday, providing an update on SA's Covid-19 response and vaccine rollout
Health officials have been devising new regulations that will come into place after the lifting of South Africa’s disaster declaration.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla says that his department will be making recommendations to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) next week.
The new Covid-19 measures will replace the current rules that form part of the National State of Disaster.
The National State of Disaster was extended last month and is expected to expire on 15 March.
Health teams will present their recommendations on the new Covid-19 rules as well as the proposed vaccine mandates, says Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that the disaster declaration would end soon.
Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants clear timelines for when the regulations will end.
RELATED: Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms
He's called for the President's Coordinating Council to meet so that they can discuss the way forward.
Following the President's announcement, these officials will look into new regulations that will come in place once it's safe to do so and once the National State of Disaster is eventually lifted. There's no indication yet as to when that will happen.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The minister says they will this coming week make recommendations to the NCCC with regards to Covid-19 mandates but also on the National State of Disaster.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The minister and a panel of experts addressed the Covid-19 situation and management in the country at the moment.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://twitter.com/HealthZA/status/1433708432972992519/photo/2
