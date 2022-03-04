Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died
Media outlets report that Warne's management has released a statement noting that the cricket legend died of a suspected heart attack arrest in his villa in Thailand in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The reaction has been swift as sportspeople, journalists and fans from all over the world have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the passing of this great cricketer at such a young age.
Extremely sad day for cricket. An all time great and a modern day legend, Shane Warne has passed away. Tweeted in the morning about passing away of Rodney Marsh, and a few hours later , the great man has passed. Prayers for the soul and condolences to his loved ones.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 4, 2022
I literally just bought Shane Warne’s book and now I have heard he passed away, aged just 52. A very sad day for cricket. pic.twitter.com/vXwKOYHZci— Andrew McLean (@McleanOnCricket) March 4, 2022
Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52.— The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) March 4, 2022
Utterly shocking news. A cricketing genius. pic.twitter.com/eTuTuyD1ch
Source : CWC launch with Shane Warne file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license.
More from World
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
World cities erupt in anti-war protests, even in Russia where arrest is certain
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Rating agencies cut Russia’s credit rating to 'junk'
Moody’s and Fitch are worried about Russia’s ability - and willingness - to repay its debt.Read More
[WATCH] Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.Read More
Can China broker peace in Ukraine?
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022
Mandy Wiener is joined by Edelman South Africa which has released the local findings of its 2022 Trust Barometer report.Read More
Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
[WATCH] Young Brits with no military training join fight to defend Ukraine
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
More from Sport
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water
Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim.Read More
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker.Read More
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars.Read More
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon
CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.Read More
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran.Read More
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair!
Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby.Read More
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'
The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.Read More