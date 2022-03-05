Things to do in Cape Town this weekend





Wavescape Surf and Ocean festival

Goodwood Fashion and Thrift Market

British singer Sarah Jayne Morris performance at Harrington's Cocktail Lounge

© druid007/123rf.com

A theme of ocean rejuvenation and conservation highlights this year's Wavescape Surf & Ocean Festival, which runs for 11 straight days from 1 to 11 March 2022 in Cape Town.

The 19th edition of the event comprises a diverse lineup of ocean-minded events, including film screenings, talks, art exhibitions, community upliftment initiatives, a photographic competition and much, much more.

The film festival component includes five days of film screenings at four venues – the Shred in Paarden Eiland, the Labia Theatre in town, the Galileo at Kirstenbosch and one in Kommetjie.

For the art lovers, there's the Artboard Project, where handcrafted surfboards are the canvas for SA’s top artists that go on exhibition and are auctioned for different beneficiaries.

See the full lineup at www.wavescapefestival.com

Breaking News: The Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival had begun. Here's the lineup. 🤙🏽💥💦 Book your tickets or get more info at link in bio! https://t.co/BKwsOerzBg — Wavescape (@WavescapeSA) March 1, 2022

There's a massive amount of people that are for the ocean. As long as we keep educating our children about it....I'm always hopeful about it. Shani Judes - Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival Director

If you're a bargain hunter, then you should consider checking out the Goodwood Fashion and Thrift Market happening at the Goodwood Sports Club in Milton Road. You'll find clothes from vintage to new and glitzy, fashion accessories, bags, shoes, art, crystals, home décor and books.

Free entry and parking. Take your own shopping bags. There's a Capitec ATM on site.

British singer-songwriter Sarah Jayne Morris is in Cape Town for a performance at Harrington's Cocktail Lounge on Sunday night.

Morris is an internationally known singer-songwriter with fifteen solo albums since establishing herself as a lead-vocalist in the 1980s with bands such as The Republic, Happy End and The Communards.

Don’t Leave Me This Way was a worldwide hit in 1986, in which she duetted with Jimmy Somerville.

The Sisterhood is her latest project. It is about ten female singer-songwriters who have influenced her the most: Bessie Smith, Billie Holliday, Nina Simone, Miriam Makeba, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Joni Mitchell, Ricky Lee Jones, Annie Lennox and Kate Bush.

The show starts at 6PM, and tickets from R300 are available on Quicket.