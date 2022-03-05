The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52
- Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died at the age of 52
- He took 708 test wickets in his career and is regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time
- He's believed to have died of a suspected heart attack
Tributes continue to pour in for legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne who died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.
Warne is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers of all time, taking over 1 000 wickets in Test and ODI's, which includes 708 Test match wickets.
His death came on the same day as fellow Australian cricket great Rod Marsh, to whom Warne paid tribute to on Twitter just a few hours prior to his own death.
Warne was found unresponsive in his villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui.
Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022
He was such an entertainer. He had a way of getting under a batsman's skin.Fatima Ahmed - Founder of The Popping Crease
I don't think we'll see another spinner like him ever in our lifetime again.Fatima Ahmed - Founder of The Popping Crease
Warne mastered the art of spin bowling. He was a right arm leg spinner and widely considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time.
Warne has a highlight reel second to none, having tormented batters every time they stepped up to the crease to face the bowler with the peroxided hair.
Cricketers past and present, sport stars, politicians and the sporting world in general are paying tribute to the legend on social media.
He was such a smart cricketer, a strategic cricketer...the skill he had was just unmeasurable.Fatima Ahmed - Founder of The Popping Crease
Every kid, no matter if they're Australian, English, South African or Indian. They want to emulate Shane Warne.Fatima Ahmed - Founder of The Popping Crease
Australians have woken in shock and sadness to the awful news of the death of Shane Warne, aged just 52.— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 4, 2022
Shane was one of our greatest cricketers of all time, one of only a few that could approach the extraordinary achievements of the great Don Bradman. pic.twitter.com/SFxLxe0SQo
Cannot Believe it, absolutely gutted!😥 #ripking #warnie— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) March 4, 2022
A minute’s silence was observed before the start of play on Day 2 of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian Cricket Team will also be wearing black armbands today.@Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/VnUzuqwArC— BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022
Six minutes of Shane Warne performing his magic with the flipper 🪄pic.twitter.com/UDZIOMWEXX— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 5, 2022
Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022
Scroll to the top of the screen to listen to the interview.
Source : @PenguinBooksAus/Twitter
