The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sandton romance scammer Amon Namara remains in custody after bail bid postponed Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 4 March 2022 2:05 PM
Health Dept devising Covid-19 measures for when state of disaster gets lifted Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 4 March 2022 1:17 PM
'Aunty Dean is the Mother Teresa of Macassar', feeds over 400 cats and dogs Refilwe Moloto chats to Capetonian Gigi Roper and Geraldine 'Aunty Dean' Adams from Macassar about helping local animals in need. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
View all Local
Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete. 3 March 2022 2:56 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you Weekend Presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust. 5 March 2022 2:00 PM
[CAR REVIEW] The all-new Renault Clio V Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Motoring Journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 5 March 2022 11:04 AM
Things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks of things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday. 5 March 2022 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries. 5 March 2022 11:55 AM
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 March 2022 1:23 PM
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
World cities erupt in anti-war protests, even in Russia where arrest is certain Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 March 2022 10:11 AM
View all World
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52

5 March 2022 10:01 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cricket
Australia
Shane Warne

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne.
  • Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died at the age of 52
  • He took 708 test wickets in his career and is regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time
  • He's believed to have died of a suspected heart attack
A cover of Australian cricket great Shane Warne’s book ‘No Spin’. Picture: @PenguinBooksAus/Twitter

Tributes continue to pour in for legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne who died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

Warne is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers of all time, taking over 1 000 wickets in Test and ODI's, which includes 708 Test match wickets.

His death came on the same day as fellow Australian cricket great Rod Marsh, to whom Warne paid tribute to on Twitter just a few hours prior to his own death.

Warne was found unresponsive in his villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

He was such an entertainer. He had a way of getting under a batsman's skin.

Fatima Ahmed - Founder of The Popping Crease

I don't think we'll see another spinner like him ever in our lifetime again.

Fatima Ahmed - Founder of The Popping Crease

Warne mastered the art of spin bowling. He was a right arm leg spinner and widely considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time.

Warne has a highlight reel second to none, having tormented batters every time they stepped up to the crease to face the bowler with the peroxided hair.

Cricketers past and present, sport stars, politicians and the sporting world in general are paying tribute to the legend on social media.

He was such a smart cricketer, a strategic cricketer...the skill he had was just unmeasurable.

Fatima Ahmed - Founder of The Popping Crease

Every kid, no matter if they're Australian, English, South African or Indian. They want to emulate Shane Warne.

Fatima Ahmed - Founder of The Popping Crease

Scroll to the top of the screen to listen to the interview.




5 March 2022 10:01 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cricket
Australia
Shane Warne

More from Sport

Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died

4 March 2022 4:34 PM

The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal

3 March 2022 9:15 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water

23 February 2022 11:34 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker

16 February 2022 5:50 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks?

15 February 2022 1:17 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win

1 February 2022 8:57 PM

Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon

25 January 2022 12:30 PM

CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban'

17 January 2022 10:43 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair!

17 January 2022 10:15 AM

Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'

16 January 2022 3:28 PM

The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52

Sport

Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

World cities erupt in anti-war protests, even in Russia where arrest is certain

World

EWN Highlights

Rand Water warns Ekurhuleni residents of possible water interruptions

5 March 2022 1:57 PM

Five people killed in Limpopo crash

5 March 2022 1:34 PM

'Maladaptation': how not to cope with climate change

5 March 2022 12:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA