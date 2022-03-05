[CAR REVIEW] The all-new Renault Clio V





The fifth generation Renault Clio is available in South Africa

The Renault Clio was first launched in 1990, and has remained one of the French auto-maker's most popular cars over the last three decades.

Over 15 millions units have been sold in it's lifetime, and is regularly France's top selling car.

The Clio V was launched in 2019, but the pandemic and other issues like the semi-conductor shortage delayed its arrival in South Africa.

The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and allows you to connect to several apps.

The Clio is only available in a manual gearbox, with pricing starting at R309 900. The range-topping model will cost you R349 900.

People just love a Clio. It's got this French, elegant heritage. Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist

The Renault Clio scored 5-stars on the Euro NCAP safety rating. Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist

I loved its nippy drive. It's a fun car to drive. Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist

What I didn't like is it only has five gears. I was often trying to move it to six. Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist

