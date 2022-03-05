[CAR REVIEW] The all-new Renault Clio V
- The fifth generation Renault Clio is available in South Africa
- The Clio is France's top selling car since it's launch in 1990 with over 15 million units sold
- The Clio V was launched in 2019 but the pandemic and other issues delayed its arrival in South Africa
- Renault Clio pricing starts at R309 900
The Renault Clio was first launched in 1990, and has remained one of the French auto-maker's most popular cars over the last three decades.
Over 15 millions units have been sold in it's lifetime, and is regularly France's top selling car.
The Clio V was launched in 2019, but the pandemic and other issues like the semi-conductor shortage delayed its arrival in South Africa.
The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and allows you to connect to several apps.
The Clio is only available in a manual gearbox, with pricing starting at R309 900. The range-topping model will cost you R349 900.
People just love a Clio. It's got this French, elegant heritage.Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist
The Renault Clio scored 5-stars on the Euro NCAP safety rating.Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist
I loved its nippy drive. It's a fun car to drive.Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist
What I didn't like is it only has five gears. I was often trying to move it to six.Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Lifestyle
Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you
Weekend Presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust.Read More
Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks of things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.Read More
Meet Zandile Ndhlovu, the Black Mermaid giving Langa kids access to ocean spaces
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to free diving instructor Zandile Ndhlovu.Read More
Pre-race expo 'back with a bang', says Cape Town Cycle Tour
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free
Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud.Read More
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work'
My SME founder Brend Badenhorst on steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground.Read More