Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sandton romance scammer Amon Namara remains in custody after bail bid postponed Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 4 March 2022 2:05 PM
Health Dept devising Covid-19 measures for when state of disaster gets lifted Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 4 March 2022 1:17 PM
'Aunty Dean is the Mother Teresa of Macassar', feeds over 400 cats and dogs Refilwe Moloto chats to Capetonian Gigi Roper and Geraldine 'Aunty Dean' Adams from Macassar about helping local animals in need. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
View all Local
Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete. 3 March 2022 2:56 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you Weekend Presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust. 5 March 2022 2:00 PM
[CAR REVIEW] The all-new Renault Clio V Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Motoring Journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 5 March 2022 11:04 AM
Things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks of things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday. 5 March 2022 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries. 5 March 2022 11:55 AM
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 March 2022 1:23 PM
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
World cities erupt in anti-war protests, even in Russia where arrest is certain Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 March 2022 10:11 AM
View all World
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success

5 March 2022 11:55 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Blackheath
Krotoa
arendsvlei
Melissa de Vries
KO KID

Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries.
  • Melissa de Vries is a TV presenter, actress and dancer by profession
  • She's the owner of her own production company MDV Productions
  • Her latest project is a short film called KO Kid which has been nominated for several awards

Melissa de Vries is the definition of a triple threat.

She's an actor, TV presenter and a dancer and she caught the showbiz bug when she was just a little girl.

She hails from Blackheath, but her career has taken her all over the globe and she's had roles in films such as Bring it On 6, Cinderella: If the Shoe fits and Krotoa.

She's also starred as Sasha Daniels in the local soapie, Arendsvlei.

She also hosts a show called A Walk with Mel which airs every Friday on Channel 263 on DSTV.

Her latest project is a short film created by her own production company MDV Productions’.

The film is called KO Kid at it's been nominated for several awards.

It tells the story of female boxer who hails from the Cape Flats. She overcomes a difficult childhood, and boxing becomes her outlet.

I wish I could've just done acting. I need to produce and work, even though it's not my favorite thing, I have to do it. I have to be involved with everything.

Melissa de Vries - Actress, dancer and TV presenter

If you can do more than one thing, why not?

Melissa de Vries - Actress, dancer and TV presenter

The vision is to focus on one or two things only, but that's not my journey.

Melissa de Vries - Actress, dancer and TV presenter

Playing someone's life, an iconic person whether the person is alive or not alive. Playing someone's life is something I want to do.

Melissa de Vries - Actress, dancer and TV presenter

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the story.




5 March 2022 11:55 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Blackheath
Krotoa
arendsvlei
Melissa de Vries
KO KID

More from Entertainment

Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk

3 March 2022 1:23 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K

26 February 2022 12:50 PM

SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

26 February 2022 9:38 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules

23 February 2022 4:46 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March

23 February 2022 10:37 AM

Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle

22 February 2022 10:06 AM

Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel

21 February 2022 12:15 PM

Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

19 February 2022 2:24 PM

Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Kelsey Egan, the director and writer behind SA's sci-fi hit 'Glasshouse'

18 February 2022 11:34 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to director and writer Kelsey Egan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational'

13 February 2022 1:12 PM

The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating couple.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52

Sport

Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

World cities erupt in anti-war protests, even in Russia where arrest is certain

World

EWN Highlights

Rand Water warns Ekurhuleni residents of possible water interruptions

5 March 2022 1:57 PM

Five people killed in Limpopo crash

5 March 2022 1:34 PM

'Maladaptation': how not to cope with climate change

5 March 2022 12:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA