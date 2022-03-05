Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success





Melissa de Vries is a TV presenter, actress and dancer by profession

She's the owner of her own production company MDV Productions

Her latest project is a short film called KO Kid which has been nominated for several awards

Melissa de Vries is the definition of a triple threat.

She's an actor, TV presenter and a dancer and she caught the showbiz bug when she was just a little girl.

She hails from Blackheath, but her career has taken her all over the globe and she's had roles in films such as Bring it On 6, Cinderella: If the Shoe fits and Krotoa.

She's also starred as Sasha Daniels in the local soapie, Arendsvlei.

She also hosts a show called A Walk with Mel which airs every Friday on Channel 263 on DSTV.

Her latest project is a short film created by her own production company MDV Productions’.

The film is called KO Kid at it's been nominated for several awards.

It tells the story of female boxer who hails from the Cape Flats. She overcomes a difficult childhood, and boxing becomes her outlet.

I wish I could've just done acting. I need to produce and work, even though it's not my favorite thing, I have to do it. I have to be involved with everything. Melissa de Vries - Actress, dancer and TV presenter

If you can do more than one thing, why not? Melissa de Vries - Actress, dancer and TV presenter

The vision is to focus on one or two things only, but that's not my journey. Melissa de Vries - Actress, dancer and TV presenter

Playing someone's life, an iconic person whether the person is alive or not alive. Playing someone's life is something I want to do. Melissa de Vries - Actress, dancer and TV presenter

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the story.