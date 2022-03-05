Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you





Law changes could see unmarried partners inheriting from each other should one pass away

The law amendments could come into effect within the next 18 months

Experts say this should encourage all people to draft a will

Photo by Jasmine Carter from Pexels

If you’re unmarried, but in a relationship with your significant other, you could soon be seen as a ‘spouse’ in the eyes of the law.

Senior Legal Adviser at Sanlam Trust David Thomson says two acts are set for amendment within the next 18 months, that may extend the definition of ‘spouse’ to include all life partners.

This could have major implications for you if you're one of the 3.5 million co-habiting South Africans who are not married.

The proposed law amendments could mean that your partner has an automatic claim to inherit a substantial share of your estate should you pass away.

Experts say there could not be a more important time to draft a will and to do proper estate planning.

The law will be changed to refer to relationship where the parties have undertaken reciprocal duties of support. The one party giving emotional support and the other party giving money, as indicated by the court would be sufficient. David Thomson - Senior Legal Adviser at Sanlam Trust

Particular cases where same sex partners trying to prove to the court that they were in a permanent relationship and it wasn't just some sort of whim. David Thomson - Senior Legal Adviser at Sanlam Trust

There'll be various factors. The court and executor will look at bank statements, would look at lifestyle. The court hasn't indicated whether it has to be 10 years or whatever. It's all going to depend on the actual situation. David Thomson - Senior Legal Adviser at Sanlam Trust

The main thing is to put a will together. If you have a will, then the changes to the intestate succession act won't affect you at all. David Thomson - Senior Legal Adviser at Sanlam Trust

