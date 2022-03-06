'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
2 years since first COVID-19 case, are we on the right track? (Zoom)
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Why NATO is silent on Ukraine/Russia war
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Dire D Tladi - professor of international law at the Department of Public Law and the Institute for International and Comparative Law in Africa at University of Pretoria
Today at 06:10
CCC infighting destabilises party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: To lock in an interest rate or not?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maya Fischer-French - Personal Finance Journalist at ...
Today at 07:07
How will South Africa adapt its vaccination and mask policy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 07:20
The Lead: cont...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
South Africa's quiet diplomacy is quite loud
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Steven Gruzd - Head of the Russia-Africa Project at SAIIA
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Geordin Hill Lewis takes questions
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Karim: SA ready to remove most Covid-19 measures, including outdoor mask-wearing Public health expert Prof Salim Abdool Karim says South Africa has reached a point where a new Covid-19 strategy is needed. 6 March 2022 3:34 PM
[WATCH] CT marine biologist and son create YouTube videos exploring ocean world A recent seaside excursion to KwaZulu-Natal inspired a Cape-Town-based father and son to produce their own educational videos on m... 6 March 2022 2:16 PM
Sandton romance scammer Amon Namara remains in custody after bail bid postponed Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 4 March 2022 2:05 PM
View all Local
Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete. 3 March 2022 2:56 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
Dr Eve: Parents must get over themselves and talk to kids about porn. Here's how Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to clinical sexologist Dr. Marlene Wasserman popularly known as 'Dr. Eve'. 6 March 2022 11:48 AM
Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you Weekend Presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust. 5 March 2022 2:00 PM
[CAR REVIEW] The all-new Renault Clio V Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Motoring Journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 5 March 2022 11:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'. 6 March 2022 10:40 AM
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries. 5 March 2022 11:55 AM
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 March 2022 1:23 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and crew ambushed in Ukraine Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 6 March 2022 1:26 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
View all World
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all Africa
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'

6 March 2022 10:40 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Anna Sorokin
netflix series
Inventing Anna
Anna Delvey
Neff Davis
Netfilx Original

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'.
  • The Netflix series “Inventing Anna” has gripped audiences around the world
  • The show is inspired by the true story of con artist Anna Sorokin, a young socialite who posed as a rich German heiress in New York
  • Sorokin's real-life friend Neffatari "Neff" Davis opens up about her friendship with the convicted scammer on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Anna Sorokin's real-life friend Neffatari "Neff" Davis (left) embraces actress Alexis Floyd (right) who portrays her in the hit Netflix series "Inventing Anna". Image: @filmcolors/Instagram

Neff Davis, the real-life friend of fake-German heiress Anna Sorokin, says she never suspected that her super-rich pal was a scammer.

Sorokin's story has caught the world's attention after the release of the Netflix series “Inventing Anna” which is based on her life.

Sorokin posed as Anna Delvey, a wealthy socialite and “German heiress”. She became famous for scamming New York’s elite to fund her lifestyle and was later convicted for her financial crimes in 2019.

Davis, who is portrayed by actress Alexis Floyd in the smash Netflix series, says she thought Sorokin was awkward and strange when they first met but says she was never suspicious of her.

"I thought that's just how she was but I didn't have suspicions that she was a scammer or someone that had other intentions. She came off as someone that really truly was who she says she was", Davis tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world

Davis was a concierge at 11 Howard’s luxury hotel in New York where she met Sorokin for the first time in 2017.

The pair quickly became friends and Davis remains the only person that Sorokin ever paid back in full, by choice.

"I forgave her but it was definitely hurtful to have a friend lie to you, someone that I spent almost every day with even if it wasn't outside of work - she lived at my job."

The aspiring filmmaker is still friends with Sorokin, and served as a consultant on the Netflix series.

Speaking to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King, she opens up about her friendship with Sorokin and how her life has changed since.

I was living in Harlem New York, I didn't have much money but I did know that I needed money in order to chase after or complete my film dreams... At that time in my life, I was basically a struggling artist.

Neff Davis

My first impression of Anna was, "Wow, this woman is super-rich and careless". I thought she was very generous with her money, she tipped all of us.

Neff Davis

It was amazing getting to know Anna because all of the places and restaurants and things that I would recommend to my guests at the hotel to visit, Anna made sure that we did it together... She kinda introduced me to the lifestyle that I was already trying to sell to my guests.

Neff Davis

When I call someone a friend, I'm very loyal to them. I've always been like that... So, for Anna to have this lie, it did hurt my feelings but I also was very impressed as she was able to pull it off for so long without me who I consider to be someone who knows the people of New York, I understand that there are people that scam and people that steal. I've been in New York 13 years so for her to get one over me, I was like wow, she was really good at this.

Neff Davis

I forgave her. My mom was always big on that growing up that people are only human, we make mistakes. Obviously, if Anna had committed a more serious crime like a murder or something that went against my morals and values, it would have probably been a different outcome with our friendship.

Neff Davis

I've met a million Annas. Living in New York City, everybody is trying to get to the top.

Neff Davis



6 March 2022 10:40 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Anna Sorokin
netflix series
Inventing Anna
Anna Delvey
Neff Davis
Netfilx Original

More from Entertainment

Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success

5 March 2022 11:55 AM

Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk

3 March 2022 1:23 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K

26 February 2022 12:50 PM

SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

26 February 2022 9:38 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules

23 February 2022 4:46 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March

23 February 2022 10:37 AM

Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle

22 February 2022 10:06 AM

Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel

21 February 2022 12:15 PM

Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

19 February 2022 2:24 PM

Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Kelsey Egan, the director and writer behind SA's sci-fi hit 'Glasshouse'

18 February 2022 11:34 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to director and writer Kelsey Egan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'

Entertainment

[VIDEO] Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and crew ambushed in Ukraine

World

The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52

Sport

EWN Highlights

Hip-hop DJ Dimplez passes away from brain haemorrhage

6 March 2022 6:35 PM

Universities Alliance SA prepares lawsuit over mandatory vaccine policies

6 March 2022 6:12 PM

Putin blames Kyiv for failed Mariupol evacuations

6 March 2022 5:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA