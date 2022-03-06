'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'





The Netflix series “Inventing Anna” has gripped audiences around the world

The show is inspired by the true story of con artist Anna Sorokin, a young socialite who posed as a rich German heiress in New York

Sorokin's real-life friend Neffatari "Neff" Davis opens up about her friendship with the convicted scammer on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Anna Sorokin's real-life friend Neffatari "Neff" Davis (left) embraces actress Alexis Floyd (right) who portrays her in the hit Netflix series "Inventing Anna". Image: @filmcolors/Instagram

Neff Davis, the real-life friend of fake-German heiress Anna Sorokin, says she never suspected that her super-rich pal was a scammer.

Sorokin's story has caught the world's attention after the release of the Netflix series “Inventing Anna” which is based on her life.

Sorokin posed as Anna Delvey, a wealthy socialite and “German heiress”. She became famous for scamming New York’s elite to fund her lifestyle and was later convicted for her financial crimes in 2019.

Davis, who is portrayed by actress Alexis Floyd in the smash Netflix series, says she thought Sorokin was awkward and strange when they first met but says she was never suspicious of her.

"I thought that's just how she was but I didn't have suspicions that she was a scammer or someone that had other intentions. She came off as someone that really truly was who she says she was", Davis tells CapeTalk.

Davis was a concierge at 11 Howard’s luxury hotel in New York where she met Sorokin for the first time in 2017.

The pair quickly became friends and Davis remains the only person that Sorokin ever paid back in full, by choice.

"I forgave her but it was definitely hurtful to have a friend lie to you, someone that I spent almost every day with even if it wasn't outside of work - she lived at my job."

The aspiring filmmaker is still friends with Sorokin, and served as a consultant on the Netflix series.

Speaking to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King, she opens up about her friendship with Sorokin and how her life has changed since.

I was living in Harlem New York, I didn't have much money but I did know that I needed money in order to chase after or complete my film dreams... At that time in my life, I was basically a struggling artist. Neff Davis

My first impression of Anna was, "Wow, this woman is super-rich and careless". I thought she was very generous with her money, she tipped all of us. Neff Davis

It was amazing getting to know Anna because all of the places and restaurants and things that I would recommend to my guests at the hotel to visit, Anna made sure that we did it together... She kinda introduced me to the lifestyle that I was already trying to sell to my guests. Neff Davis

When I call someone a friend, I'm very loyal to them. I've always been like that... So, for Anna to have this lie, it did hurt my feelings but I also was very impressed as she was able to pull it off for so long without me who I consider to be someone who knows the people of New York, I understand that there are people that scam and people that steal. I've been in New York 13 years so for her to get one over me, I was like wow, she was really good at this. Neff Davis

I forgave her. My mom was always big on that growing up that people are only human, we make mistakes. Obviously, if Anna had committed a more serious crime like a murder or something that went against my morals and values, it would have probably been a different outcome with our friendship. Neff Davis