Dr Eve: Parents must get over themselves and talk to kids about porn. Here's how
- SA's top clinical sexologist Dr. Eve says it's important for parents to introspect when educating kids about porn
- She says pornography is only one aspect of comprehensive sexuality education
How can parents talk to their kids about porn?
Clinical sexologist Dr. Marlene Wasserman, popularly known as 'Dr. Eve', says parents teach their children about consent, bodily autonomy, and sexuality through their own beliefs and behaviours.
Dr. Eve says parents need to interrogate their own ideas and values around love, sex, and intimacy when beginning sexuality education with their children.
"The beliefs that we have around intimacy is how we begin sexuality education with our children and that starts from very young", she tells Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King.
With today's young children raised with porn and technology at their fingertips, Dr. Eve says it's important to counter the "script" that is portrayed in porn, including narrow ideas around desire, bodies, and power.
You don't manage porn with your child, you've got to manage sexuality education... and part of that is porn literacy.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
If you're going to go straight in and shut down... and put in all the blocks tha will disallow them to watch porn, you are doing them a huge disfavour because they are going to see porn. Kids from age 9 are exposed to porn.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
From age 11 to age 13, they are actively engaging with pornography. So, your obligation as a parent is to kind of get over yourself, find out about your own sexual confidence in your own self to be able to have conversations about your child around sexuality.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
Children need to know that pornography is acting, its characters in play... and in no way does it replicate what real sexual activity or loving or intimacy is about.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
