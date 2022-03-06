Dr Eve: Parents must get over themselves and talk to kids about porn. Here's how

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
2 years since first COVID-19 case, are we on the right track? (Zoom)
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Why NATO is silent on Ukraine/Russia war
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Dire D Tladi - professor of international law at the Department of Public Law and the Institute for International and Comparative Law in Africa at University of Pretoria
Today at 06:10
CCC infighting destabilises party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: To lock in an interest rate or not?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maya Fischer-French - Personal Finance Journalist at ...
Today at 07:07
How will South Africa adapt its vaccination and mask policy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 07:20
The Lead: cont...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
South Africa's quiet diplomacy is quite loud
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Steven Gruzd - Head of the Russia-Africa Project at SAIIA
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Geordin Hill Lewis takes questions
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Karim: SA ready to remove most Covid-19 measures, including outdoor mask-wearing Public health expert Prof Salim Abdool Karim says South Africa has reached a point where a new Covid-19 strategy is needed. 6 March 2022 3:34 PM
[WATCH] CT marine biologist and son create YouTube videos exploring ocean world A recent seaside excursion to KwaZulu-Natal inspired a Cape-Town-based father and son to produce their own educational videos on m... 6 March 2022 2:16 PM
Sandton romance scammer Amon Namara remains in custody after bail bid postponed Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 4 March 2022 2:05 PM
View all Local
Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete. 3 March 2022 2:56 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
Dr Eve: Parents must get over themselves and talk to kids about porn. Here's how Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to clinical sexologist Dr. Marlene Wasserman popularly known as 'Dr. Eve'. 6 March 2022 11:48 AM
Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you Weekend Presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust. 5 March 2022 2:00 PM
[CAR REVIEW] The all-new Renault Clio V Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Motoring Journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 5 March 2022 11:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'. 6 March 2022 10:40 AM
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries. 5 March 2022 11:55 AM
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 March 2022 1:23 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and crew ambushed in Ukraine Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 6 March 2022 1:26 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
View all World
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all Africa
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Dr Eve: Parents must get over themselves and talk to kids about porn. Here's how

6 March 2022 11:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Children
Pornography
Sex education
Dr Eve
Clinical Sexologist Dr Eve
sexuality
clinical sexologist
parental consent

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to clinical sexologist Dr. Marlene Wasserman popularly known as 'Dr. Eve'.
  • SA's top clinical sexologist Dr. Eve says it's important for parents to introspect when educating kids about porn
  • She says pornography is only one aspect of comprehensive sexuality education
© stockbroker/123rf.com

How can parents talk to their kids about porn?

Clinical sexologist Dr. Marlene Wasserman, popularly known as 'Dr. Eve', says parents teach their children about consent, bodily autonomy, and sexuality through their own beliefs and behaviours.

Dr. Eve says parents need to interrogate their own ideas and values around love, sex, and intimacy when beginning sexuality education with their children.

"The beliefs that we have around intimacy is how we begin sexuality education with our children and that starts from very young", she tells Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King.

With today's young children raised with porn and technology at their fingertips, Dr. Eve says it's important to counter the "script" that is portrayed in porn, including narrow ideas around desire, bodies, and power.

You don't manage porn with your child, you've got to manage sexuality education... and part of that is porn literacy.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

If you're going to go straight in and shut down... and put in all the blocks tha will disallow them to watch porn, you are doing them a huge disfavour because they are going to see porn. Kids from age 9 are exposed to porn.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

From age 11 to age 13, they are actively engaging with pornography. So, your obligation as a parent is to kind of get over yourself, find out about your own sexual confidence in your own self to be able to have conversations about your child around sexuality.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Children need to know that pornography is acting, its characters in play... and in no way does it replicate what real sexual activity or loving or intimacy is about.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist



6 March 2022 11:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Children
Pornography
Sex education
Dr Eve
Clinical Sexologist Dr Eve
sexuality
clinical sexologist
parental consent

More from Lifestyle

Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you

5 March 2022 2:00 PM

Weekend Presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] The all-new Renault Clio V

5 March 2022 11:04 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Motoring Journalist, Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

5 March 2022 8:41 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks of things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Zandile Ndhlovu, the Black Mermaid giving Langa kids access to ocean spaces

4 March 2022 11:07 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to free diving instructor Zandile Ndhlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pre-race expo 'back with a bang', says Cape Town Cycle Tour

4 March 2022 8:04 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal

3 March 2022 9:15 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world

3 March 2022 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free

3 March 2022 1:50 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk

3 March 2022 1:23 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work'

3 March 2022 12:40 PM

My SME founder Brend Badenhorst on steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'

Entertainment

[VIDEO] Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and crew ambushed in Ukraine

World

The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52

Sport

EWN Highlights

Hip-hop DJ Dimplez passes away from brain haemorrhage

6 March 2022 6:35 PM

Universities Alliance SA prepares lawsuit over mandatory vaccine policies

6 March 2022 6:12 PM

Putin blames Kyiv for failed Mariupol evacuations

6 March 2022 5:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA