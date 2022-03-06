[VIDEO] Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and crew ambushed in Ukraine
- Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and his team were attacked this week
- The Sky News team came under fire while covering the war in Ukraine
- They have shared footage of the harrowing experience
- The teams are now safely back in the UK
A Sky News crew was evacuated from Ukraine this week after the group was shot at during an ambush by a suspected Russian squad on Monday.
The team came under fire near Kyiv on Monday.
Chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay was shot in the back and wounded while camera operator Richie Mockler took two rounds to his body armour.
The team of five, which included South African-born producer Dominique van Heerden, were attacked while driving around in the outskirts of the capital city.
He [Ramsay] was with four colleagues driving back to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv when they were ambushed. It is thought that a Russian reconnaissance unit was behind the attack.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
This did actually happen a few days ago but it's been kept under wraps. I'm delighted to say that he [Ramsay] is recovering.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
RELATED: Russia cut from global banking payment system 'Swift' as part of new sanctions
The attack took place while they were taping their report and they managed to capture the harrowing footage.
The crew made it to the safety of a warehouse before they were later rescued by police and evacuated back to the UK from Ukraine.
Ramsay, who's recovering from his injuries, says the focus should be on the people of Ukraine.
We were lucky, thousands of Ukrainians are not and every day this war gets worse here.Stuart Ramsay, Chief correspondent - Sky News
Meanwhile, a number of news agencies, including the BBC, have pulled their journalists from Russia due to new media laws in the country.
Legislation passed by Russian authoritiesthreatens to jail anyone reporting so-called "fake" news on the armed forces.
UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the Kremlin doesn't want the word "war" used in the coverage of the conflict.
"Russia is saying, no. We're helping liberate Ukraine. So even little words and phrases like that could see a journalist imprisoned", he tells CapeTalk.
"I think it is the end of free and fair journalism in Russia at the moment", Grey adds.
I'm afraid there are lots of journalists pulling out of Russia because of new laws being imposed saying they could get several years in prison if they misinterpret the war in Ukraine.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45617410_a-press-photojournalist-is-holding-a-camera-with-a-zoom-lens-and-is-photographing-war-and-conflict-.html
More from World
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died
The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.Read More
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
World cities erupt in anti-war protests, even in Russia where arrest is certain
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Rating agencies cut Russia’s credit rating to 'junk'
Moody’s and Fitch are worried about Russia’s ability - and willingness - to repay its debt.Read More
[WATCH] Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.Read More
Can China broker peace in Ukraine?
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022
Mandy Wiener is joined by Edelman South Africa which has released the local findings of its 2022 Trust Barometer report.Read More
Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More