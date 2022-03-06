[VIDEO] Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and crew ambushed in Ukraine





Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and his team were attacked this week

The Sky News team came under fire while covering the war in Ukraine

They have shared footage of the harrowing experience

The teams are now safely back in the UK

Image copyright: rafaelbenari/123rf.com

A Sky News crew was evacuated from Ukraine this week after the group was shot at during an ambush by a suspected Russian squad on Monday.

The team came under fire near Kyiv on Monday.

Chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay was shot in the back and wounded while camera operator Richie Mockler took two rounds to his body armour.

The team of five, which included South African-born producer Dominique van Heerden, were attacked while driving around in the outskirts of the capital city.

He [Ramsay] was with four colleagues driving back to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv when they were ambushed. It is thought that a Russian reconnaissance unit was behind the attack. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

This did actually happen a few days ago but it's been kept under wraps. I'm delighted to say that he [Ramsay] is recovering. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

The attack took place while they were taping their report and they managed to capture the harrowing footage.

The crew made it to the safety of a warehouse before they were later rescued by police and evacuated back to the UK from Ukraine.

Ramsay, who's recovering from his injuries, says the focus should be on the people of Ukraine.

We were lucky, thousands of Ukrainians are not and every day this war gets worse here. Stuart Ramsay, Chief correspondent - Sky News

Meanwhile, a number of news agencies, including the BBC, have pulled their journalists from Russia due to new media laws in the country.

Legislation passed by Russian authoritiesthreatens to jail anyone reporting so-called "fake" news on the armed forces.

UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the Kremlin doesn't want the word "war" used in the coverage of the conflict.

"Russia is saying, no. We're helping liberate Ukraine. So even little words and phrases like that could see a journalist imprisoned", he tells CapeTalk.

"I think it is the end of free and fair journalism in Russia at the moment", Grey adds.