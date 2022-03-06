[VIDEO] Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and crew ambushed in Ukraine

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
2 years since first COVID-19 case, are we on the right track? (Zoom)
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Why NATO is silent on Ukraine/Russia war
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Dire D Tladi - professor of international law at the Department of Public Law and the Institute for International and Comparative Law in Africa at University of Pretoria
Today at 06:10
CCC infighting destabilises party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: To lock in an interest rate or not?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maya Fischer-French - Personal Finance Journalist at ...
Today at 07:07
How will South Africa adapt its vaccination and mask policy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 07:20
The Lead: cont...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
South Africa's quiet diplomacy is quite loud
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Steven Gruzd - Head of the Russia-Africa Project at SAIIA
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Geordin Hill Lewis takes questions
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Latest Local
Karim: SA ready to remove most Covid-19 measures, including outdoor mask-wearing Public health expert Prof Salim Abdool Karim says South Africa has reached a point where a new Covid-19 strategy is needed. 6 March 2022 3:34 PM
[WATCH] CT marine biologist and son create YouTube videos exploring ocean world A recent seaside excursion to KwaZulu-Natal inspired a Cape-Town-based father and son to produce their own educational videos on m... 6 March 2022 2:16 PM
Sandton romance scammer Amon Namara remains in custody after bail bid postponed Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 4 March 2022 2:05 PM
View all Local
Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete. 3 March 2022 2:56 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
Dr Eve: Parents must get over themselves and talk to kids about porn. Here's how Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to clinical sexologist Dr. Marlene Wasserman popularly known as 'Dr. Eve'. 6 March 2022 11:48 AM
Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you Weekend Presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust. 5 March 2022 2:00 PM
[CAR REVIEW] The all-new Renault Clio V Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Motoring Journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 5 March 2022 11:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'. 6 March 2022 10:40 AM
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries. 5 March 2022 11:55 AM
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 March 2022 1:23 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and crew ambushed in Ukraine Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 6 March 2022 1:26 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
View all World
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all Africa
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
[VIDEO] Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and crew ambushed in Ukraine

6 March 2022 1:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ukraine
Sky News
Russia Ukraine conflict
Stuart Ramsay
Sky News crew attacked

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.
  • Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and his team were attacked this week
  • The Sky News team came under fire while covering the war in Ukraine
  • They have shared footage of the harrowing experience
  • The teams are now safely back in the UK
Image copyright: rafaelbenari/123rf.com

A Sky News crew was evacuated from Ukraine this week after the group was shot at during an ambush by a suspected Russian squad on Monday.

The team came under fire near Kyiv on Monday.

Chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay was shot in the back and wounded while camera operator Richie Mockler took two rounds to his body armour.

The team of five, which included South African-born producer Dominique van Heerden, were attacked while driving around in the outskirts of the capital city.

He [Ramsay] was with four colleagues driving back to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv when they were ambushed. It is thought that a Russian reconnaissance unit was behind the attack.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

This did actually happen a few days ago but it's been kept under wraps. I'm delighted to say that he [Ramsay] is recovering.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

RELATED: Russia cut from global banking payment system 'Swift' as part of new sanctions

The attack took place while they were taping their report and they managed to capture the harrowing footage.

The crew made it to the safety of a warehouse before they were later rescued by police and evacuated back to the UK from Ukraine.

Ramsay, who's recovering from his injuries, says the focus should be on the people of Ukraine.

We were lucky, thousands of Ukrainians are not and every day this war gets worse here.

Stuart Ramsay, Chief correspondent - Sky News

Meanwhile, a number of news agencies, including the BBC, have pulled their journalists from Russia due to new media laws in the country.

Legislation passed by Russian authoritiesthreatens to jail anyone reporting so-called "fake" news on the armed forces.

UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the Kremlin doesn't want the word "war" used in the coverage of the conflict.

"Russia is saying, no. We're helping liberate Ukraine. So even little words and phrases like that could see a journalist imprisoned", he tells CapeTalk.

"I think it is the end of free and fair journalism in Russia at the moment", Grey adds.

I'm afraid there are lots of journalists pulling out of Russia because of new laws being imposed saying they could get several years in prison if they misinterpret the war in Ukraine.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent



