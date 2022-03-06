[WATCH] CT marine biologist and son create YouTube videos exploring ocean world
- A Cape Town father and son are exploring marine life through their educational YouTube channel
- 'Explore the Shore' is the name of the series created by Matthew Griffiths and his dad UCT Emeritus Professor Charles Griffiths
A local father and son duo is creating educational marine life videos on their YouTube channel 'Explore The Shore'.
UCT marine biologist Emeritus Professor Charles Griffiths and his filmmaker son, Matthew, are showcasing the magical sea creatures and organisms that live along the coastline.
The pair take viewers on a journey of discovery through their short videos which range between three and 10 minutes in length.
Matthew films his father who shares his wealth of knowledge about marine life, from starfish to limpets.
According to a statement released by UCT, the duo plan to release a new episode every second Thursday and have a list of 50 different topics to film.
"The resource is free to anyone who subscribes. That includes biology teachers at all levels. It’s a useful marine biology resource, especially for schools far from the coast", says Prof Griffiths.
Source : https://www.news.uct.ac.za/images/userfiles/downloads/media/2022_03_02_MarineLife.pdf
