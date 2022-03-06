Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
2 years since first COVID-19 case, are we on the right track? (Zoom)
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Why NATO is silent on Ukraine/Russia war
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Dire D Tladi - professor of international law at the Department of Public Law and the Institute for International and Comparative Law in Africa at University of Pretoria
Today at 06:10
CCC infighting destabilises party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: To lock in an interest rate or not?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maya Fischer-French - Personal Finance Journalist at ...
Today at 07:07
How will South Africa adapt its vaccination and mask policy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 07:20
The Lead: cont...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
South Africa's quiet diplomacy is quite loud
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Steven Gruzd - Head of the Russia-Africa Project at SAIIA
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Geordin Hill Lewis takes questions
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Karim: SA ready to remove most Covid-19 measures, including outdoor mask-wearing

6 March 2022 3:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Prof Salim Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Public health expert Prof Salim Abdool Karim says South Africa has reached a point where a new Covid-19 strategy is needed.
  • Prof Karim believes that SA is ready to drop outdoor mask-wearing and other public health measures
  • Saturday 5 March marked exactly two years since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA
Director of the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa), Professor Salim Abdool Karim. Picture: Supplied

Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist Professor Salim Abdool Karim says South Africa could do away with public health measures such as sanitising and outdoor mask-wearing.

Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Prof Karim argues that the country is ready to change tack and lift most of its restrictions.

Speaking to eNCA on Saturday, Karim says a few measures will have to be kept in place, specifically some restrictions on mass gatherings, vaccine policies, and mask-wearing in certain indoor spaces.

RELATED: Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms

Karim, the former chairperson of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says there should be a new strategy to deal with the pandemic at this stage.

I don't know what government's plans are on removing masks but what we've seen from other countries is that we have reached a stage where we can change our overall strategy, we can remove most of our restrictions and public health measures at this point.

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

For example, we can get away from all of the sanitising, we can drop our outdoor mask-wearing.

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

We're going to have to have some measures to avoid major outbreaks in mass gatherings.

prof

We're going to ensure that all indoor environments are largely restricted to individuals who are vaccinated.

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

There will be certain areas, particularly indoors where indoor mask-wearing will be important.

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

WATCH: Prof Karim on SA's Covid-19 response, vaccine uptake, and the way forward

At the same time, Health Department is looking into whether South Africans can stop wearing masks in public.

In a media briefing on Friday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla confirmed that health experts would be presenting South Africa's options to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) soon.

RELATED: Health Dept devising Covid-19 measures for when state of disaster gets lifted




