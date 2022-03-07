SA had lots of 'missed opportunities' during last two years of Covid - expert
- The first case of Covid-19 was detected in South Africa on 5 March 2020, since then there have been over 3.5 million cases in the country
- Two years since the virus first hit our shores, are we on the right track in terms of curbing the spread of the virus and getting back to some sort of normality asks Africa Melane
Saturday 5 March marked exactly two years since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in South Africa.
Epidemiologist Prof Alex Welte is predicting that we've reached a point in the pandemic where certain
In the last two years, South Africa has seen 3.68 million cases of Covid and lost close to 100 000 people due to the virus.
Welte says a lot has happened in the last two years:
It's no longer the same illness it was at the beginningProf Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) - Stellenbosch University
We had a lot of missed opportunities in terms of what we might have done differently.Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) - Stellenbosch University
On Saturday epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist Professor Salim Abdool Karim told eNCA that South Africa could do away with public health measures such as sanitising and outdoor mask-wearing.
Welte agrees that certain Covid prevention measures, such as handwashing, may not be as applicable today:
We understand better how it is transmitted, which is mainly through the air, so the enforced handwashing probably doesn't really do anything.Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) - Stellenbosch University
So, where are we likely headed given the current situation?
I think we are probably going to see the end of this state of disaster and a reduction in the enforcement of prevention control measures like masks and hand washing.Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) - Stellenbosch University
Welte says the stance on vaccination could also change:
As things get less threatening at the moment, probably that strong push for mandatory vaccinations has stalled.Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) - Stellenbosch University
South Africa’s state of disaster is currently set to expire on 15 March 2022.
RELATED: Karim: SA ready to remove most Covid-19 measures, including outdoor mask-wearing
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/svershinsky/svershinsky2003/svershinsky200300209/142669059-female-doctor-or-nurse-in-gloves-holding-syringe-for-vaccination-against-the-background-of-the-south.jpg
More from Local
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards
Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards.Read More
SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept. of Health's Dr Nicholas Crisp about low vaccination rates and SA's policy on mask-wearing.Read More
Gift of the Givers helping to repatriate South Africans trapped in Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.Read More
'My name has been tarnished' CCC leader accused by party of financial misconduct
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fadiel Adams, interim leader of the Cape Coloured Congress against who several allegations have been made.Read More
Karim: SA ready to remove most Covid-19 measures, including outdoor mask-wearing
Public health expert Prof Salim Abdool Karim says South Africa has reached a point where a new Covid-19 strategy is needed.Read More
[WATCH] CT marine biologist and son create YouTube videos exploring ocean world
A recent seaside excursion to KwaZulu-Natal inspired a Cape-Town-based father and son to produce their own educational videos on marine life.Read More
Sandton romance scammer Amon Namara remains in custody after bail bid postponed
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.Read More
Health Dept devising Covid-19 measures for when state of disaster gets lifted
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
'Aunty Dean is the Mother Teresa of Macassar', feeds over 400 cats and dogs
Refilwe Moloto chats to Capetonian Gigi Roper and Geraldine 'Aunty Dean' Adams from Macassar about helping local animals in need.Read More