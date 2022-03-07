SA had lots of 'missed opportunities' during last two years of Covid - expert





- The first case of Covid-19 was detected in South Africa on 5 March 2020, since then there have been over 3.5 million cases in the country

- Two years since the virus first hit our shores, are we on the right track in terms of curbing the spread of the virus and getting back to some sort of normality asks Africa Melane

© svershinsky/123rf.com

Saturday 5 March marked exactly two years since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in South Africa.

Epidemiologist Prof Alex Welte is predicting that we've reached a point in the pandemic where certain

In the last two years, South Africa has seen 3.68 million cases of Covid and lost close to 100 000 people due to the virus.

Welte says a lot has happened in the last two years:

It's no longer the same illness it was at the beginning Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) - Stellenbosch University

We had a lot of missed opportunities in terms of what we might have done differently. Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) - Stellenbosch University

On Saturday epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist Professor Salim Abdool Karim told eNCA that South Africa could do away with public health measures such as sanitising and outdoor mask-wearing.

Welte agrees that certain Covid prevention measures, such as handwashing, may not be as applicable today:

We understand better how it is transmitted, which is mainly through the air, so the enforced handwashing probably doesn't really do anything. Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) - Stellenbosch University

So, where are we likely headed given the current situation?

I think we are probably going to see the end of this state of disaster and a reduction in the enforcement of prevention control measures like masks and hand washing. Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) - Stellenbosch University

Welte says the stance on vaccination could also change:

As things get less threatening at the moment, probably that strong push for mandatory vaccinations has stalled. Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) - Stellenbosch University

South Africa’s state of disaster is currently set to expire on 15 March 2022.

RELATED: Karim: SA ready to remove most Covid-19 measures, including outdoor mask-wearing