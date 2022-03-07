'My name has been tarnished' CCC leader accused by party of financial misconduct

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Walk In Heels Against Gender based Violence
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
Today at 14:50
Music with Andrew Jed
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andrew Jed
Today at 15:20
Scientists find blood type may play role in severe Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alish Palmos - PhD Student in Neuroscience at King’s College London
Today at 15:40
Urban edge fire prevention is everyone's business
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
The International Plastic Waste Treaty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Takunda Y Chitaka - Chemical engineer with research interests in life cycle management and waste management. Postdoctoral fellow at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 16:20
The delay to Koeberg Maintenance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 16:33
A view from the ground in Ukraine: Journalist Mika reports as she travels from Kiyev to Zakarpattya
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mika Skoryk
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Russia Ukraine Tensions - Where does South Africa stand?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Ethiopian Airlines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 11:23 AM
SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept. of Health's Dr Nicholas Crisp about low vaccination rates and SA's policy on mask-wearing. 7 March 2022 10:10 AM
Gift of the Givers helping to repatriate South Africans trapped in Ukraine Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. 7 March 2022 9:34 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Steven Gruzd, head of the Russia-Africa project at the SA Institute of International Affair... 7 March 2022 10:56 AM
Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
South African food products should come with warnings, researchers argue Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to health journo Laura López González and dietician Vhonani Mufamadi. 7 March 2022 12:48 PM
Dr Eve: Parents must get over themselves and talk to kids about porn. Here's how Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to clinical sexologist Dr. Marlene Wasserman popularly known as 'Dr. Eve'. 6 March 2022 11:48 AM
Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you Weekend Presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust. 5 March 2022 2:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 11:23 AM
'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'. 6 March 2022 10:40 AM
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries. 5 March 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Could fuel prices hit R40 a litre? Hard to predict in war situation, says expert Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Prof Rod Crompton, the director of Wits Business School's African Energy Leadership Centr... 7 March 2022 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Ukrainian girl sings `Let It Go` inside Kyiv bomb shelter Thousands of social media have shared the video of the little girl singing 'Let it Go' from inside a Ukrainian bomb shelter. 7 March 2022 10:52 AM
[VIDEO] Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and crew ambushed in Ukraine Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 6 March 2022 1:26 PM
View all World
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all Africa
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'My name has been tarnished' CCC leader accused by party of financial misconduct

7 March 2022 9:00 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Fadiel Adams
Cape Coloured Congress

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fadiel Adams, interim leader of the Cape Coloured Congress against who several allegations have been made.

- The party’s Abdul Karriem Matthews has told CapeTalk, they are in the process of pressing charges against interim leader Fadiel Adams

- Adams refutes the claims and says he's currently paying off the party's debts of R150 000 from his personal accounts

Image: Brian Adolf/Facebook

Allegations including misconduct and harassment are being leveled at Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) interim leader Fadiel Adams by members of his own party.

They're calling for Adams and other senior figures in the CCC to resign immediately for allegedly breaking the organisation’s code of conduct.

At the weekend, the party’s national adviser Abdul Karriem Matthews told CapeTalk, they were in the process of pressing charges.

He also confirmed that one of the issues related to Adams trying to disband the regional CCC oversight committee of the Cape metro branches.

Speaking to CapeTalk on Monday, Adams countered the allegations by saying it's a case of 'sour grapes' from party member Abdul Karriem Matthews.

Adams says Matthews was found to be 'unsuitable to be a national advisor' and has been removed from the role for 'breaking party protocol'.

People are making allegations that are going to cost them a lot of money, because I've handed this thing to the attorneys.

Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

Adams says there has recently been a 'purge' within the party, in which Matthews was 'cut loose.'

The regional committee...was found to be half inadequate and some of the good people had resigned so we disbanded what was left of it.

Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

The plan, says Adams, was to hold a regional conference in which the branches could elect their own regional committee.

This is where the fight began, says Adams.

Next thing I know people are making all types of unsubstantiated allegations.

Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

Adams says far from benefitting financially, he has actually been left out of pocket having invested tens of thousands of his own money into the party.

Where did the money come from [during the election] for posters, for food? I raised that money.

Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

These people are talking about 18,20-thousand that they claim is unaccounted for? I'm talking about R150 000 debt that I'm paying.

Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

Every month, I pay it, I don't pass it to the party.

Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

RELATED: Newcomer Cape Coloured Congress bags votes in Cape Town - gunning for over 6%




7 March 2022 9:00 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Fadiel Adams
Cape Coloured Congress

More from Local

That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards

7 March 2022 11:23 AM

Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept

7 March 2022 10:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept. of Health's Dr Nicholas Crisp about low vaccination rates and SA's policy on mask-wearing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers helping to repatriate South Africans trapped in Ukraine

7 March 2022 9:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA had lots of 'missed opportunities' during last two years of Covid - expert

7 March 2022 8:24 AM

Africa Melane asks epidemiologist Prof Alex Welte if 2 years since the first case of Covid in SA our response is still appropriate

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karim: SA ready to remove most Covid-19 measures, including outdoor mask-wearing

6 March 2022 3:34 PM

Public health expert Prof Salim Abdool Karim says South Africa has reached a point where a new Covid-19 strategy is needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] CT marine biologist and son create YouTube videos exploring ocean world

6 March 2022 2:16 PM

A recent seaside excursion to KwaZulu-Natal inspired a Cape-Town-based father and son to produce their own educational videos on marine life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandton romance scammer Amon Namara remains in custody after bail bid postponed

4 March 2022 2:05 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health Dept devising Covid-19 measures for when state of disaster gets lifted

4 March 2022 1:17 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Aunty Dean is the Mother Teresa of Macassar', feeds over 400 cats and dogs

4 March 2022 11:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Capetonian Gigi Roper and Geraldine 'Aunty Dean' Adams from Macassar about helping local animals in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA calls for action against Lottery looters after SIU uncovers web of corruption

4 March 2022 9:58 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Matthew Cuthbert, the DA's shadow minister for trade and industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict

Politics

SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept

Local

That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Cricket's Warne died of 'natural causes': autopsy

7 March 2022 1:54 PM

SA urged to keep COVID immune protection topped up to stave off future waves

7 March 2022 1:20 PM

DA's Steenhuisen calls for end to COVID-19 restrictions, says they're pointless

7 March 2022 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA