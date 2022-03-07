'My name has been tarnished' CCC leader accused by party of financial misconduct





- The party’s Abdul Karriem Matthews has told CapeTalk, they are in the process of pressing charges against interim leader Fadiel Adams

- Adams refutes the claims and says he's currently paying off the party's debts of R150 000 from his personal accounts

Image: Brian Adolf/Facebook

Allegations including misconduct and harassment are being leveled at Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) interim leader Fadiel Adams by members of his own party.

They're calling for Adams and other senior figures in the CCC to resign immediately for allegedly breaking the organisation’s code of conduct.

At the weekend, the party’s national adviser Abdul Karriem Matthews told CapeTalk, they were in the process of pressing charges.

He also confirmed that one of the issues related to Adams trying to disband the regional CCC oversight committee of the Cape metro branches.

Speaking to CapeTalk on Monday, Adams countered the allegations by saying it's a case of 'sour grapes' from party member Abdul Karriem Matthews.

Adams says Matthews was found to be 'unsuitable to be a national advisor' and has been removed from the role for 'breaking party protocol'.

People are making allegations that are going to cost them a lot of money, because I've handed this thing to the attorneys. Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

Adams says there has recently been a 'purge' within the party, in which Matthews was 'cut loose.'

The regional committee...was found to be half inadequate and some of the good people had resigned so we disbanded what was left of it. Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

The plan, says Adams, was to hold a regional conference in which the branches could elect their own regional committee.

This is where the fight began, says Adams.

Next thing I know people are making all types of unsubstantiated allegations. Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

Adams says far from benefitting financially, he has actually been left out of pocket having invested tens of thousands of his own money into the party.

Where did the money come from [during the election] for posters, for food? I raised that money. Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

These people are talking about 18,20-thousand that they claim is unaccounted for? I'm talking about R150 000 debt that I'm paying. Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

Every month, I pay it, I don't pass it to the party. Fadiel Adams, Interim leader - Cape Coloured Congress

