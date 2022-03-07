Gift of the Givers helping to repatriate South Africans trapped in Ukraine





- Gift of the Givers is partnering with The Ukraine Association of South Africa to provide aid and support in Ukraine

- Those wanting to support the people of Ukraine and to repatriate South Africans can make deposits into: Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Account number 052137228, **Branch Code 057525, ref: "Ukraine"**

The flags of South Africa and Ukraine. © luzitanija/123rf.com

Aid organisation Gift of the Givers says it's involved in a two-pronged intervention to assist those impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman says they're providing emergency medical and non-medical assistance to front-line facilities and internally displaced civilians inside Ukraine, and helping to fund the repatriation of South Africans.

He told CapeTalk that despite not having their own teams in Ukraine, they've been able to develop 'networks' which have allowed them to assist those in need:

The best networks we develop are those with people inside the country, who know the country, who know the people. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder - Gift of the Givers

Sooliman says their current contact in the country is a South African, married to a Ukrainian who is distributing aid on their behalf.

These people came to us, and from Saturday we started funding them...get whatever you can, wherever you can. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder - Gift of the Givers

They went shopping yesterday, but lots of the shops are closed and the prices are going through the roof and it's becoming difficult. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder - Gift of the Givers

Sooliman also says they will be assisting those South Africans trapped in Ukraine who are wanting to get home.

We've said we'll make funding available to get South Africans home. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder - Gift of the Givers

We won't be able to help everybody, but we'll see what we can do. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder - Gift of the Givers

