SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept
- Public health expert Prof Salim Abdool Karim said on Saturday that SA could be ready to drop outdoor mask-wearing
- But the health department's Dr Nicholas Crisp says even countries with a 70% vaccination coverage are still requiring citizens to mask up
With South Africa’s state of disaster currently set to expire on 15 March, what is government's plan going forward in respect to the Covid-19 pandemic?
In his state of the nation address last month, the president said that the end to the state of disaster will be finalised once new regulations outside of the Disaster Management Act are complete.
The state of disaster was introduced in 2020 as a legal framework within which government could introduce lockdown restrictions with which to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept. of Health's Dr Nicholas Crisp about the way forward for South Africa:
What we need to ensure, should we get a severe 5th wave, is that we are able, without the State of Disaster, to put the necessary measures in place to sustain the protection in the community.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director General - Department of Health
On Saturday epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist Professor Salim Abdool Karim told eNCA that South Africa could do away with public health measures such as sanitising and outdoor mask-wearing.
But Crisp says there remains concern over South Africa's low vaccination rates:
We've talked to other countries that are now, no masks and can go to stadiums and enjoy their lives, but they have 90% vaccination coverage.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director General - Department of Health
Even countries with 70% are insisting on wearing masks in public places and we're sitting at 48%.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director General - Department of Health
We do not want want to go back to what we've experienced in previous waves with hundreds of people in hospital and people dying.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director General - Department of Health
RELATED: Karim: SA ready to remove most Covid-19 measures, including outdoor mask-wearing
