Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Walk In Heels Against Gender based Violence
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
Today at 14:50
Music with Andrew Jed
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andrew Jed
Today at 15:20
Scientists find blood type may play role in severe Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alish Palmos - PhD Student in Neuroscience at King’s College London
Today at 15:40
Urban edge fire prevention is everyone's business
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
The International Plastic Waste Treaty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Takunda Y Chitaka - Chemical engineer with research interests in life cycle management and waste management. Postdoctoral fellow at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 16:20
The delay to Koeberg Maintenance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 16:33
A view from the ground in Ukraine: Journalist Mika reports as she travels from Kiyev to Zakarpattya
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mika Skoryk
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Russia Ukraine Tensions - Where does South Africa stand?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Ethiopian Airlines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 11:23 AM
SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept. of Health's Dr Nicholas Crisp about low vaccination rates and SA's policy on mask-wearing. 7 March 2022 10:10 AM
Gift of the Givers helping to repatriate South Africans trapped in Ukraine Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. 7 March 2022 9:34 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Steven Gruzd, head of the Russia-Africa project at the SA Institute of International Affair... 7 March 2022 10:56 AM
Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
South African food products should come with warnings, researchers argue Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to health journo Laura López González and dietician Vhonani Mufamadi. 7 March 2022 12:48 PM
Dr Eve: Parents must get over themselves and talk to kids about porn. Here's how Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to clinical sexologist Dr. Marlene Wasserman popularly known as 'Dr. Eve'. 6 March 2022 11:48 AM
Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you Weekend Presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust. 5 March 2022 2:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 11:23 AM
'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'. 6 March 2022 10:40 AM
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries. 5 March 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Could fuel prices hit R40 a litre? Hard to predict in war situation, says expert Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Prof Rod Crompton, the director of Wits Business School's African Energy Leadership Centr... 7 March 2022 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Ukrainian girl sings `Let It Go` inside Kyiv bomb shelter Thousands of social media have shared the video of the little girl singing 'Let it Go' from inside a Ukrainian bomb shelter. 7 March 2022 10:52 AM
[VIDEO] Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and crew ambushed in Ukraine Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 6 March 2022 1:26 PM
View all World
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all Africa
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict

7 March 2022 10:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Russia Ukraine conflict

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Steven Gruzd, head of the Russia-Africa project at the SA Institute of International Affairs.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Russia-Ukraine crisis must be resolved through negotiation, and not force of arms
  • Ramaphosa has used his weekly newsletter to comment on the escalating conflict
  • International affairs expert Steven Gruzd says SA govt has been reluctant to take a strong stand against Russia's invasion of Ukraine
President Cyril Ramaphosa in Tembisa on Thursday, 29 July 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa continues to support the call for negotiation and dialogue to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In his weekly newsletter published on Monday, Ramaphosa says calling for peaceful negotiation is aligned with the values upon which the United Nations (UN) was founded.

It is our hope that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine yield positive outcomes that pave the way for an end to the conflict.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Last week, South Africa abstained from voting in the UN's resolution condemning Russia.

Ramaphosa says South Africa abstained because "the resolution did not foreground the call for meaningful engagement".

Despite major criticism, Ramaphosa has justified South Africa's position and reiterates the calls for urgent negotiations for peace.

There have been some who have said that in abstaining from the vote condemning Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, South Africa has placed itself on the wrong side of history. Yet, South Africa is firmly on the side of peace at a time when another war is something the world does not need, nor can it afford. The results of these hostilities will be felt globally and for many years to come.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

RELATED: ANC's Dugmore stands by decision to attend event hosted by Russian Consulate

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Since then, South Africa seems to have backtracked on its initial statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) calling on Russia to withdraw and to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

International affairs expert Steven Gruzd says SA govt appears to be taking a neutral position due to its history with Russia.

South Africa is trying to play this very cautiously. It took a long time to say anything at all.

Steven Gruzd, Head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SA Institute for International Affairs

I think we have a long-standing history with Russia. We have familial affinity in support of the ANC in the struggle and the Soviet Union is much admired. I think we have a generation of leadership that still sees whatever the US does as wrong whatever Russia does as right. They're not able to look at what's really happening on the ground.

Steven Gruzd, Head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SA Institute for International Affairs

I think for South Africa this is loyalty... but who knows what could be happening behind the scenes. There might be some efforts to speak to Russia.

Steven Gruzd, Head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SA Institute for International Affairs



7 March 2022 10:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Russia Ukraine conflict

More from Politics

Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms

4 March 2022 11:52 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions

3 March 2022 8:20 PM

Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges'

3 March 2022 2:56 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

2 March 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review

2 March 2022 6:52 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EC court set to watch video evidence in Malema firearm case

2 March 2022 2:04 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years

2 March 2022 12:22 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's Dugmore stands by decision to attend event hosted by Russian Consulate

2 March 2022 11:38 AM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Latest state capture report shows ANC depends on corruption for its survival'

2 March 2022 10:16 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Outa's Rudi Heyneke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bosasa saw ANC's Mantashe as a brilliant connection, says state capture report

2 March 2022 9:48 AM

The recently released report has made findings on Mantashe and the favours he received from the controversial company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict

Politics

SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept

Local

That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Cricket's Warne died of 'natural causes': autopsy

7 March 2022 1:54 PM

SA urged to keep COVID immune protection topped up to stave off future waves

7 March 2022 1:20 PM

DA's Steenhuisen calls for end to COVID-19 restrictions, says they're pointless

7 March 2022 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA