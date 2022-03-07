Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict





President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Russia-Ukraine crisis must be resolved through negotiation, and not force of arms

Ramaphosa has used his weekly newsletter to comment on the escalating conflict

International affairs expert Steven Gruzd says SA govt has been reluctant to take a strong stand against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa continues to support the call for negotiation and dialogue to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In his weekly newsletter published on Monday, Ramaphosa says calling for peaceful negotiation is aligned with the values upon which the United Nations (UN) was founded.

It is our hope that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine yield positive outcomes that pave the way for an end to the conflict. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Last week, South Africa abstained from voting in the UN's resolution condemning Russia.

Ramaphosa says South Africa abstained because "the resolution did not foreground the call for meaningful engagement".

Despite major criticism, Ramaphosa has justified South Africa's position and reiterates the calls for urgent negotiations for peace.

There have been some who have said that in abstaining from the vote condemning Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, South Africa has placed itself on the wrong side of history. Yet, South Africa is firmly on the side of peace at a time when another war is something the world does not need, nor can it afford. The results of these hostilities will be felt globally and for many years to come. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Since then, South Africa seems to have backtracked on its initial statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) calling on Russia to withdraw and to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

International affairs expert Steven Gruzd says SA govt appears to be taking a neutral position due to its history with Russia.

South Africa is trying to play this very cautiously. It took a long time to say anything at all. Steven Gruzd, Head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SA Institute for International Affairs

I think we have a long-standing history with Russia. We have familial affinity in support of the ANC in the struggle and the Soviet Union is much admired. I think we have a generation of leadership that still sees whatever the US does as wrong whatever Russia does as right. They're not able to look at what's really happening on the ground. Steven Gruzd, Head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SA Institute for International Affairs

I think for South Africa this is loyalty... but who knows what could be happening behind the scenes. There might be some efforts to speak to Russia. Steven Gruzd, Head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SA Institute for International Affairs