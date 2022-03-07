South African food products should come with warnings, researchers argue





Researchers and dieticians have called on SA to introduce mandatory nutrition warning labels on packaged foods

Proposed food warning labels could read: "high in sugar", "high in salt" or "high saturated fat" on the front of the packaging

Health journo Laura López González says most consumers aren't making informed food choices

Dietician Vhonani Mufamadi says consumers make healthier choices when they know about the nutritional composition of foods

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Most South Africans don't know what's in their food.

That's why dieticians and research experts believe it's time that South African food products come with warnings.

Health journalist Laura López González says almost a decade of research shows that few of us read food labels or understand them.

With the rise in ultra-processed food on supermarket shelves, mandatory nutrition labelling may be long overdue.

South African researchers have proposed that a simple black and white warning label be introduced to help consumers identify foods that are high in sugar, saturated fats, or salt, many of which are likely ultra-processed.

In a recent Daily Maverick article, González says the food warnings could also push companies to make healthier products.

South African legislation really doesn't require much in the way of food labelling... Nearly a decade of research shows that many of us think we know how to read the label but most of us don't, most of us habitually do not read labels. Laura López González, Freelance health journalist

Research shows we're making these decisions in the supermarkets within seconds. Laura López González, Freelance health journalist

Dietician Vhonani Mufamadi says understanding the nutritional composition of foods helps consumers make better food choices.

She says more informed health choices will help combat South Africa's battle with obesity, hypertension, and diabetes.