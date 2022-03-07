[WATCH] Ukrainian girl sings `Let It Go` inside Kyiv bomb shelter
- Millions of children could be caught up in the violence in Ukraine as the fighting intensifies say humanitarian aid organisations
- UNICEF last week warned of mounting risks for children as the conflict intensifies in populated areas
A video posted on social media, showing a little girl at a shelter in Kyiv singing "Let It Go" from the hit Disney film "Frozen" has been viewed over 2.8 million times.
The clip of the girl, named Amelia, was recorded by a woman named Marta who said she got permission from the Amelia's mom to film her.
Singing in her native Ukrainian, Amelia belts out the popular song while hunkering down in the bomb shelter.
The video, which has been shared thousands of times on social media has elicited an emotional response from some social media users.
"My 4 yr old was singing along with her. She didn't even ask about it being in a different language 😭😭😭" wrote @rougeharpie
While @chiefbigpalm said, "There is always beauty that outshines the evil in this world. Bless this child and her people. ❤️"
Last week Unicef warned of mounting risks for children as the conflict in Ukraine intensifies in populated areas.
Little girl singing "Let it go" in a shelter#UkraineRussianWar #Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/6gfcUoiwJJ— Ankita Jain (@Ankita20200) March 6, 2022
In 2014, Disney released a foreign-language compilation version of the song, featuring 42 different translations including Ukrainian and Russian.
My 6 year old English speaking daughter just whizzed past me as I was listening and said “let it go.” Little girls everywhere are the same. It paralyzes me to imagine her in this situation.— Stacey 💙 (@snoel1905) March 6, 2022
