That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards
- Thuso Mbedu has walked away with her latest Hollywood acting gong at the Spirit Awards
- It's Mbedu's 7th award nomination for her role in The Underground Railroad and her 4th win
South African actress and two-time Emmy Nominee Thuso Mbedu just keeps racking them up!
The Pietermaritzburg-born star has just bagged another award, taking home the Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series at Sunday night's star-studded 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Hollywood.
Beating off fellow nominees Anjana Vasan, Jana Schmieding, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Deborah Ayorinde, Wits graduate Mbedu scooped the coveted gong for her breakthrough role as Cora in “The Underground Railroad”.
This 🤲🏿 pic.twitter.com/0yagc8sE0z— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) March 7, 2022
Mbedu is the first South African female actor to play the lead in an American series and seemed delighted, if not a little unprepared for her win.
"Oh snap!" she exclaimed as she took to the stage to accept her award, joking that she had been told to prepare something, but hadn't.
A clearly emotional Mbedu went on to thank the show’s director Barry Jenkins and Amazon Prime Video.
"Thank you for absolutely everything."
The star also thanked her sister Noma, who she said would 'kill her' if she didn't get a mention.
Thuso Mbedu reacts after winning Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' during the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.— Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) March 7, 2022
For more 📷#SpiritAwards #FilmIndependent #ThusoMbedu👉 https://t.co/sxYY8sanXC pic.twitter.com/5MJWiu5CgL
Mbedu has been received 7 award nominations for The Underground Railroad and last took home the TV Breakout Star gong at the [Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1st_Hollywood_Critics_Association_TV_Awards "1st Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards").
RELATED:I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America'
RELATED: 'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'
Source : Twitter
