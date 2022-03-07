Fully vaxxed tourists coming to SA shouldn't need negative PCR test, says TBCSA
- The tourism sector wants PCR tests scrapped for fully vaccinated visitors to SA
- Tourism Business Council CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says removing the PCR test requirement could help accelerate the industry's recovery
The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) wants government to remove the Covid-19 PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers who plan on visiting the country.
"They are fully vaccinated and, of course, when they are travelling they are showing no symptoms so there is no need for that", says council CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa.
Tshivhengwa says waiving the requirement would turbocharge SA's tourism recovery and give fully vaccinated tourists more certainty when booking their trips.
According to Tshivhengwa, the PCR test requirement discourages many potential tourists from visiting South Africa.
RELATED: SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept
He says changing SA's travel rules could attract more travellers from source markets in Europe, the United States, and China.
Tshivhengwa claims African countries such as Botswana and Kenya have ditched PCR tests for fully vaccinated visitors and they are getting South Africa's would-be tourists.
RELATED: Health Dept devising Covid-19 measures for when state of disaster gets lifted
What we are asking for is that the travellers who are fully vaccinated that are coming into South Africa should not be required to produce a negative PCR test.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
For source markets overseas, people will have certainty that when they book their flight ticket, they know that they will travel to South Africa.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
If we keep the whole regime of negative PCR test in play, it means that people don't know until a few days before they depart if they are travelling or not. And therefore, they will choose another destination that doesn't give them the hassle of a negative PCR when they are fully vaccinated.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
