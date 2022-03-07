Could fuel prices hit R40 a litre? Hard to predict in war situation, says expert
- Energy expert Prof Rod Crompton says Russia's invasion of Ukraine will likely drive fuel prices up but it's hard to say by how much
- He's cautioned doomsayers who have predicted that SA's fuel price may reach R40 per litre in the worst-case scenario
It's too soon to tell how badly South Africa's fuel price will be impacted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, says energy expert Professor Rod Crompton.
At this stage, Prof Crompton, the director of Wits Business School's African Energy Leadership Centre, says it's not worth speculating on the extent of the petrol price increase.
"Yes, there are constraints on the oil price generally, so I think we can expect to see an increase in fuel prices, exactly how much is hard to predict in a war situation", he tells Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.
RELATED: Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict
Some analysts have predicted that fuel prices to increase to about R40 per litre in a worst-case scenario.
While South Africa's petrol price is mainly regulated based on international oil prices and the exchange rate, Crompton says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is one of several factors at play.
RELATED: SAPIA: International expertise needed as SA govt considers fuel price reforms
There are many, many factors that affect these things so I don't think we should preach doom and loom too quickly.Prof Rod Crompton, Director - African Energy Leadership Centre (Wits Business School)
What's going to happen? Well, the only thing we can be sure about when predicting the oil price is that we'll only be wrong.Prof Rod Crompton, Director - African Energy Leadership Centre (Wits Business School)
I don't think it's worth speculating.Prof Rod Crompton, Director - African Energy Leadership Centre (Wits Business School)
There's a big question of whether the North American fracking companies will swing back into action and how quickly they'll do that. There's a daily question of supplies and limits. There are also occasional refinery fires around the world that put refineries out of action.Prof Rod Crompton, Director - African Energy Leadership Centre (Wits Business School)
