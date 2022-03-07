‘Eskom doubles Koeberg shutdown period – posing massive loadshedding risk’





Life-extending maintenance, the most complex operation ever undertaken by Eskom at the aging Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, has been delayed until October.

Eskom says the delays will not affect the safe functioning of the plant.

Despite having had years to prepare, Eskom and French nuclear reactor business EDF/Areva/Framatome “just cannot seem to get their acts together”, according to energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).

Eskom's Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

John Maytham interviewed Yelland (scroll up to listen).

This is a life-extension shutdown… it’s absolutely amazing! This reflects incredibly poorly on Eskom’s planning and poorly on the national nuclear regulator… They’ve had years to prepare for this… Chris Yelland, energy expert

They went ahead with the shutdown… before they were ready with the buildings to house the radioactive old steam reactors… They have doubled the shutdown period, posing massive risks for loadshedding… Chris Yelland, energy expert

I’m worried about the absolute inability of the regulator and Eskom to deal with this situation… it’s already running three years late! … It absolutely amazes me that the national nuclear regulator gave the green light before Eskom was ready! Chris Yelland, energy expert