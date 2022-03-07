Food inflation: 'Everybody will feel the impact of the war'
The Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact food availability and prices in South Africa and the rest of the Continent.
The two warring countries are among the largest producers of grains in the world while Russia is one of the largest producers of fertiliser.
South Africa does not produce enough wheat for its needs.
“We’re worried, if this conflict continues, it will lead to the scarcity of wheat in the South African market,” says Agri SA’s Christo van der Rheede.
John Maytham interviewed agri-economist Wandile Sihlobo (scroll up to listen).
Rising fuel price because of this war… and commodity prices rising… Even if the war ends within the next hour… what was destroyed? …Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
We import wheat from both Russia and Ukraine… Everybody will feel the impact… Russia is an important fertiliser supplier… Prices were already elevated…Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
… 12% of our apples and pears go to that part of the world… 7% of our citrus exports go to Russia… I see downward pressure [in prices] as we have more supply domestically…Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
Farmers do not have the power to pass on the cost to the consumer… They are under pressure…Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
