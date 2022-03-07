CT home owners on urban edge have legal duty to reduce fire risk, says JP Smith

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: FEDHASA wants PCR tests for vaccinated travelers to be scrapped!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 05:10
Explainer: Situation at the Polish boarder as Ukrainians flee the country
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dawid Wojnarowski - at B1 Airline Mechanic
Today at 05:46
International Womens Day: Removing the stigma from women who use drugs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Angela McBride - Executive Director at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Angela McBride - Executive director at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Today at 06:10
What has caused the death of 500 fish in the Milnerton lagoon?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caroline Marx - Milnerton Residents’ Association chairperson
Eddie Andrews - Deputy Mayor & Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment
Today at 06:25
What's happening at the Luminary International Women’s Day Breakfast?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cheryl-Jane Kujenga Group CEO of Ascendis Health
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: SA Startup creates smart security system controlled by your smartphone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thomas Davies - Product developer and founder at Fluss Technologies
Today at 07:07
Loadshedding hits SA...again
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
In face of massive licence backlog Mbalula insists there will be no extension for motorists
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Justice for Kayden: 2yo shot 5 times gets second chance - Bishop Lavis CPF responds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graham Lindhorst
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:43
The Metaverse
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:52
FSCA warns the public against Keenan Ebden Financial Services
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erin Goliath - Attorney & managing director at Goliath and Co
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
South African's escape from Ukraine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Nel
Today at 10:30
The Rise of Tiny Keg
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tom Riley
Today at 11:05
Nic Haralambous: The Business Builder's toolkit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Locals suspect fish-die off linked to Milnerton Lagoon's 'highly polluted water' The City of Cape Town says it's investigating the cause of a fish die-off at Milnerton Lagoon that was reported last week. 7 March 2022 7:02 PM
CT home owners on urban edge have legal duty to reduce fire risk, says JP Smith Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 7 March 2022 5:14 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 7 March 2022 4:13 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Steven Gruzd, head of the Russia-Africa project at the SA Institute of International Affair... 7 March 2022 10:56 AM
Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
View all Politics
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, CEO at Atvance Intellect. 7 March 2022 7:33 PM
Massmart losses grow to R2.2 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Massmart CEO Mitch Slape. 7 March 2022 6:56 PM
View all Business
South African food products should come with warnings, researchers argue Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to health journo Laura López González and dietician Vhonani Mufamadi. 7 March 2022 12:48 PM
Dr Eve: Parents must get over themselves and talk to kids about porn. Here's how Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to clinical sexologist Dr. Marlene Wasserman popularly known as 'Dr. Eve'. 6 March 2022 11:48 AM
Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you Weekend Presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust. 5 March 2022 2:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
View all Sport
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 11:23 AM
'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'. 6 March 2022 10:40 AM
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries. 5 March 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Fully vaxxed tourists coming to SA shouldn't need negative PCR test, says TBCSA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Tourism Business Council CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa. 7 March 2022 2:36 PM
Could fuel prices hit R40 a litre? Hard to predict in war situation, says expert Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Prof Rod Crompton, the director of Wits Business School's African Energy Leadership Centr... 7 March 2022 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Ukrainian girl sings `Let It Go` inside Kyiv bomb shelter Thousands of social media have shared the video of the little girl singing 'Let it Go' from inside a Ukrainian bomb shelter. 7 March 2022 10:52 AM
View all World
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all Africa
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
‘Eskom doubles Koeberg shutdown period – posing massive loadshedding risk’ John Maytham interviews Chris Yelland, an Energy Analyst at EE Business Intelligence. 7 March 2022 4:36 PM
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
View all Opinion
CT home owners on urban edge have legal duty to reduce fire risk, says JP Smith

7 March 2022 5:14 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
JP Smith
Wild fires
fire risk
fire prevention

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.
  • The City of Cape Town says urban edge fire prevention is everyone’s business
  • The municipality has reminded residents of their obligation to help prevent vegetation fires

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith has encouraged property owners living on the urban edge to make sure that they have adequate fire breaks and other fire mitigation measures in place.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service has been embarking on a fire prevention awareness and education drive.

According to Smith, the National Veld and Forest Fire Act 101 of 1998 requires that properties abutting mountains or other natural vegetation areas have effective fire breaks in place.

"It's your strongest tool to prevent your property from becoming a victim of these endless blazes we have", he says.

The fire breaks must be wide enough, they must not cause soil erosion, and must be free of any combustible materials that could encourage the spread of a wildfire.

Safety inspectors are often deployed to issue notices on property owners that are not compliant, Smith tells CapeTalk.

"Given the proximity of built up areas to the mountain, it’s imperative that property owners do their bit to ensure that they safeguard their property and surrounds in the event of a vegetation fire, but also that their actions do not cause vegetation fires", he says in a statement.

He says residents can call the City’s emergency call centre at 021 480 7700 from a cell phone or 107 from a landline to report properties that don't have proper fire breaks.

Residents can also report any fire-related incidents using the same contact details.

Property owners are also encouraged to implement other measures that could minimise the risk of fires, such as reducing the fuel loads in their homes.

There are all kinds of liability consequences that happen when there is a fire and your lack of maintaining a fire break is then invoked as a reason for not paying an insurance claim or by a neighbouring property claiming liability against you for not doing so.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

If your property or a portion of your property is adjacent to the urban edge you have an obligation to ensure that you clear an effective fire break.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Obviously, it's also incumbent on the provincial nature conservation as well as the City's environmental resources management where we own properties or recreation and parks or SanParks TMNP where we have properties to maintain those fire breaks against the built environment.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

There are challenges where private property owners on farms and large private properties or corporate entities... we have had on occasion challenges with enforcing them to do those fire breaks. We can do the fire breaks and hold them accountable for the costs.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town



More from Local

Locals suspect fish-die off linked to Milnerton Lagoon's 'highly polluted water'

7 March 2022 7:02 PM

The City of Cape Town says it's investigating the cause of a fish die-off at Milnerton Lagoon that was reported last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

7 March 2022 4:13 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards

7 March 2022 11:23 AM

Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept

7 March 2022 10:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept. of Health's Dr Nicholas Crisp about low vaccination rates and SA's policy on mask-wearing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers helping to repatriate South Africans trapped in Ukraine

7 March 2022 9:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My name has been tarnished' CCC leader accused by party of financial misconduct

7 March 2022 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fadiel Adams, interim leader of the Cape Coloured Congress against who several allegations have been made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA had lots of 'missed opportunities' during last two years of Covid - expert

7 March 2022 8:24 AM

Africa Melane asks epidemiologist Prof Alex Welte if 2 years since the first case of Covid in SA our response is still appropriate

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karim: SA ready to remove most Covid-19 measures, including outdoor mask-wearing

6 March 2022 3:34 PM

Public health expert Prof Salim Abdool Karim says South Africa has reached a point where a new Covid-19 strategy is needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] CT marine biologist and son create YouTube videos exploring ocean world

6 March 2022 2:16 PM

A recent seaside excursion to KwaZulu-Natal inspired a Cape-Town-based father and son to produce their own educational videos on marine life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandton romance scammer Amon Namara remains in custody after bail bid postponed

4 March 2022 2:05 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Massmart losses grow to R2.2 billion

Business

Oil prices are surging – higher inflation and interest rates are imminent

Business

EWN Highlights

‘Whoever dies, dies’: Migrant shop owners in Alex resist forceful removals

7 March 2022 8:46 PM

ANC members divided over changes to the disciplinary and appeals committees

7 March 2022 8:43 PM

Mbalula refuses to engage with ‘violent’ driving instructors over NaTIS system

7 March 2022 7:53 PM

