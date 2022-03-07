CT home owners on urban edge have legal duty to reduce fire risk, says JP Smith





The City of Cape Town says urban edge fire prevention is everyone’s business

The municipality has reminded residents of their obligation to help prevent vegetation fires

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith has encouraged property owners living on the urban edge to make sure that they have adequate fire breaks and other fire mitigation measures in place.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service has been embarking on a fire prevention awareness and education drive.

According to Smith, the National Veld and Forest Fire Act 101 of 1998 requires that properties abutting mountains or other natural vegetation areas have effective fire breaks in place.

"It's your strongest tool to prevent your property from becoming a victim of these endless blazes we have", he says.

The fire breaks must be wide enough, they must not cause soil erosion, and must be free of any combustible materials that could encourage the spread of a wildfire.

Safety inspectors are often deployed to issue notices on property owners that are not compliant, Smith tells CapeTalk.

"Given the proximity of built up areas to the mountain, it’s imperative that property owners do their bit to ensure that they safeguard their property and surrounds in the event of a vegetation fire, but also that their actions do not cause vegetation fires", he says in a statement.

He says residents can call the City’s emergency call centre at 021 480 7700 from a cell phone or 107 from a landline to report properties that don't have proper fire breaks.

Residents can also report any fire-related incidents using the same contact details.

Property owners are also encouraged to implement other measures that could minimise the risk of fires, such as reducing the fuel loads in their homes.

There are all kinds of liability consequences that happen when there is a fire and your lack of maintaining a fire break is then invoked as a reason for not paying an insurance claim or by a neighbouring property claiming liability against you for not doing so. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

If your property or a portion of your property is adjacent to the urban edge you have an obligation to ensure that you clear an effective fire break. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Obviously, it's also incumbent on the provincial nature conservation as well as the City's environmental resources management where we own properties or recreation and parks or SanParks TMNP where we have properties to maintain those fire breaks against the built environment. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

There are challenges where private property owners on farms and large private properties or corporate entities... we have had on occasion challenges with enforcing them to do those fire breaks. We can do the fire breaks and hold them accountable for the costs. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town