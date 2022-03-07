Locals suspect fish-die off linked to Milnerton Lagoon's 'highly polluted water'
- Residents in Milnerton say the ecosystem in the Milnerton Lagoon has been negatively impacted by poorly treated wastewater effluent outflows and raw sewage spills
- City officials removed approximately 500 dead fish at the mouth of the Milnerton Lagoon on Thursday
The Milnerton Central Residents Association (MCRA) says it would be disingenuous of the City of Cape Town to claim that fish deaths are unexpected in the Milnerton Lagoon amid ongoing water quality concerns.
The City of Cape Town says it is investigating the cause of a massive fish die-off at the mouth of Milnerton Lagoon.
Approximately 500 dead fish were collected in the shallows and on the eastern shoreline of the lagoon on Thursday last week.
RELATED: 'CT water pollution worsening, upgrades to expand sewage capacity long overdue'
The fish, which consisted of juvenile Mullet species, primarily Southern Mullet (Liza richardsoni), were removed for disposal by a team from the Table Bay Nature Reserve.
The fish die-off comes amid ongoing complaints from residents about a worsening foul stench around Milnerton Lagoon.
The City says its investigation into the fish die-off will include an analysis of the water quality in the Milnerton Lagoon.
RELATED: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how
In a statement released on Sunday, the MCRA says there have been frequent discharges of large volumes of poorly treated effluent from Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Plant into the Diep River over the past months.
The association says it is concerned by extremely high Ammonia levels and E Coli levels that were recorded in a recent report.
According to the MCRA, the Milnerton Lagoon continues to be plagued by highly polluted water from stormwater outlets as well as raw sewage spills.
Such discharges have had a massive detrimental impact on the ecosystem of the river with the virtual disappearance of sand prawns and other aquatic life. The fish biopsy results are awaited but it would be disingenuous of the City of Cape Town to claim fish deaths are unexpected.Milnerton Central Residents Association
The association has repeated its call for the City to share all data from the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Plant discharges in recent months as well as the Diep River water quality results.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/matt.weisse.3/posts/5005018782869661
