Massmart losses grow to R2.2 billion
Massmart on Monday reported losses of R2.2 billion for the year ending on 26 December 2021.
The company made a loss of R1.8 billion in 2020.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Massmart CEO Mitch Slape (scroll up to listen).
We primarily sell discretionary goods… traditional retailers are focussed on non-discretionary items… That explains part of it…Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart
We’ve done everything we’ve committed to… incredible cost savings…Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
