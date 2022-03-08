Milnerton Lagoon fish die-off may be linked to poorly treated sewage, says CoCT
- The Milnerton Central Residents Association believes that sewage spills over the past few months are the cause of a recent fish die-off at the Milnerton Lagoon
- The City of Cape Town has launched an investigation into the matter after removing roughly 500 dead fish from the mouth of the lagoon last week
- The City's Eddie Andrews says initial findings show a connection between the die-off and the effluent discharged from Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Plant
- Andrews says plans are in the pipeline to upgrade Cape Town's sewage infrastructure
The City of Cape Town's Eddie Andrews says initial observations suggest that the effluent flows from Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW) could be linked to the fish die-off at the Milnerton Lagoon.
According to Andrews, it's believed that the excessive nutrients or pollutants from the effluent likely caused an overgrowth of algae in the lagoon, which killed oxygen levels in the water, resulting in the die-off event.
City officials removed approximately 500 dead fish at the mouth of the Milnerton Lagoon last week Thursday.
Andrews, the deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, says the City's investigation is still ongoing.
RELATED: Locals suspect fish-die off linked to Milnerton Lagoon's 'highly polluted water'
A fish kill-off occurs when several contributing factors occur simultaneously, such as weather conditions, drought conditions, overcrowded fish populations, excessive algae and possibly other plan growths and high water temperatures.Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of CT
We don't want to speculate, but there is an investigation to understand what transpired there. The initial observations and feedback that we've received is that it could be as a result of low oxygen levels and that is the result of the algae, and the algae is being fed by the nutrients, we call it nutrients, but it's not actually, it's pollutants in our sewer system that ends up there and produces a toxin that further reduces the oxygen level.Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of CT
The fact that we aren't able to properly treat the water, it ends up in a very raw condition in our waterways and this is what you find here.Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of CT
The Milnerton Central Residents Association (MCRA) says the water quality at the lagoon has been steadily deteriorating since April last year.
Caroline Marx, who heads the MCRA's environmental portfolio, says the City has not been sharing all of its water testing data with residents.
I've been asking for all the City's results to be shared publicly because you need an informed public so that they can make better decisions and also so they become aware of how important it is to report sewer pills and ot to dump things into the sewer system.Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA
Andrews says the new City administration has vowed to improve transparency with the public and boost infrastructure investment so that Cape Town's sewage capacity is in line with population growth in the metro.
He says infrastructure spending will include investing in technology that alerts officials when there are pump failures at wastewater treatment plants.
RELATED: 'CT water pollution worsening, upgrades to expand sewage capacity long overdue'
At the same time, mayoral committee member for water and waste, Zahid Badroodien, says he'll be meeting with the MCRA and all ward councillors around the Potsdam plant.
Badroodien says he will ensure that the City focuses its efforts seriously on addressing the water pollution that affects the area.
From a water and sanitation perspective, I am committed to making sure that we engage transparently and honestly with the Milnerton Civic Ratepayers Association.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
I will be engaging with all affected councillors around the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works this week to be followed by an engagement with the Milnerton Civic Ratepayers Association as well the community at large to share an update of the work and progress being made at Potsdam and also to share an update on the directives as has been issued by the provincial government.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.facebook.com/matt.weisse.3/posts/5005018782869661
More from Local
A backlog of 500 000 but Mbalula says no to further driving license grace period
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about the March 31 deadline for the renewal of licences.Read More
[WATCH] Video of CPT man dragging dog from pool while in wheelchair goes viral
Darren Thomas was paralysed from the chest down after being shot and stabbed during a home invasion in 2007.Read More
Women who use drugs are people too, treat them kindly this Women's Day - SANPUD
Africa Melane speaks to Angela McBride at the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs about their Women's Day campaign.Read More
Locals suspect fish-die off linked to Milnerton Lagoon's 'highly polluted water'
The City of Cape Town says it's investigating the cause of a fish die-off at Milnerton Lagoon that was reported last week.Read More
CT home owners on urban edge have legal duty to reduce fire risk, says JP Smith
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards
Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards.Read More
SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept. of Health's Dr Nicholas Crisp about low vaccination rates and SA's policy on mask-wearing.Read More
Gift of the Givers helping to repatriate South Africans trapped in Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.Read More