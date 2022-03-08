Milnerton Lagoon fish die-off may be linked to poorly treated sewage, says CoCT





The Milnerton Central Residents Association believes that sewage spills over the past few months are the cause of a recent fish die-off at the Milnerton Lagoon

The City of Cape Town has launched an investigation into the matter after removing roughly 500 dead fish from the mouth of the lagoon last week

The City's Eddie Andrews says initial findings show a connection between the die-off and the effluent discharged from Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Plant

Andrews says plans are in the pipeline to upgrade Cape Town's sewage infrastructure

Approximately 500 fish have died at the mouth of Milnerton Lagoon. Image: Matt Activism Capetown/Facebook

The City of Cape Town's Eddie Andrews says initial observations suggest that the effluent flows from Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW) could be linked to the fish die-off at the Milnerton Lagoon.

According to Andrews, it's believed that the excessive nutrients or pollutants from the effluent likely caused an overgrowth of algae in the lagoon, which killed oxygen levels in the water, resulting in the die-off event.

City officials removed approximately 500 dead fish at the mouth of the Milnerton Lagoon last week Thursday.

Andrews, the deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, says the City's investigation is still ongoing.

A fish kill-off occurs when several contributing factors occur simultaneously, such as weather conditions, drought conditions, overcrowded fish populations, excessive algae and possibly other plan growths and high water temperatures. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of CT

We don't want to speculate, but there is an investigation to understand what transpired there. The initial observations and feedback that we've received is that it could be as a result of low oxygen levels and that is the result of the algae, and the algae is being fed by the nutrients, we call it nutrients, but it's not actually, it's pollutants in our sewer system that ends up there and produces a toxin that further reduces the oxygen level. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of CT

The fact that we aren't able to properly treat the water, it ends up in a very raw condition in our waterways and this is what you find here. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of CT

The Milnerton Central Residents Association (MCRA) says the water quality at the lagoon has been steadily deteriorating since April last year.

Caroline Marx, who heads the MCRA's environmental portfolio, says the City has not been sharing all of its water testing data with residents.

I've been asking for all the City's results to be shared publicly because you need an informed public so that they can make better decisions and also so they become aware of how important it is to report sewer pills and ot to dump things into the sewer system. Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA

Andrews says the new City administration has vowed to improve transparency with the public and boost infrastructure investment so that Cape Town's sewage capacity is in line with population growth in the metro.

He says infrastructure spending will include investing in technology that alerts officials when there are pump failures at wastewater treatment plants.

At the same time, mayoral committee member for water and waste, Zahid Badroodien, says he'll be meeting with the MCRA and all ward councillors around the Potsdam plant.

Badroodien says he will ensure that the City focuses its efforts seriously on addressing the water pollution that affects the area.

From a water and sanitation perspective, I am committed to making sure that we engage transparently and honestly with the Milnerton Civic Ratepayers Association. Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town