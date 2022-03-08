Women who use drugs are people too, treat them kindly this Women's Day - SANPUD





- SANPUD's #youarebeautiful event is being organised by women with lived experiences of the stigma and a history of drug use

- This event aims to celebrate all women, emphasising that 'just because you use drugs, does not mean your worth is any less'

© martinak/123rf.com

All women deserve to be celebrated on International Women's Day, even those whose lives and experiences fall outside of 'the norm'.

That's the view of local NPO South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD) which is hosting a #youarebeautiful event, this International Women's Day.

SANPUD is encouraging South Africans to join them in an act of kindness towards women who are homeless or using drugs.

Women who use drugs are often marginalised and stigmatised. SANPUD says If those women are homeless and unemployed, the stigma and marginalisation increases.

We want to encourage women to enjoy their lives and remind them that they're beautiful. Angela McBride, Executive Director - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)

We're going to be handing out letters and chocolate bars and socks or eyeshadow for women who are homeless and employed and using drugs. Angela McBride, Executive Director - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)

We're encouraging all South Africans to do something similar today. Angela McBride, Executive Director - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)

You understand that this is a difficult sell, because someone might think that perhaps the kinder thing to do is help the women come off the drugs, counters Early Breakfast host Africa Melane.

McBride agrees, but says while treatment and support should be available, we should also respect a woman's right to chose what she does with her body.

That's exactly what we should be doing, we should be providing support and options for women using drugs... Angela McBride, Executive Director - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)

This is a person standing before you first, before they are a client or a drug addict. Angela McBride, Executive Director - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)

SANPUD is made up of member peer-led organisations that share a common purpose – to defend the rights of people who use drugs.

McBride says the organisation works with a number of partners who look at harm reduction when it comes to drug use.

It's more, if you're going to use drugs, here's ways you can use them safely. Angela McBride, Executive Director - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)

The #youarebeautiful event is being organised by women with lived experiences of the stigma and a history of drug use.

