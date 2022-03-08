[WATCH] Video of CPT man dragging dog from pool while in wheelchair goes viral





- Wheelchair-user Darren Thomas, from Cape Town was home alone when his 50kg Rottweiler, Cassius, fell in the pool.

- Click the audio link above to listen to Darren Thomas tell his inspirational story in his own words on Cape Talk

A video showing a Cape Town man dragging his 50kg rottweiler out of a swimming pool while in a wheelchair has gone viral across the globe.

Wheelchair-user Darren Thomas shared the CCTV footage of the incident on his Instagram page recently saying, "What you do when your 50kg Rottweiler falls in the pool, no one else is home and you’re in a chair…"

Well, if you're Darren, you make a plan!

Check out the video below....

On October 23 2007 Darren's 'whole world fell apart' after he was was shot and stabbed in a house robbery.

The bullet missed his heart by 1 milimetre but hit his spine leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

Last year, he shared his story with CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King, telling her that while he went through a very dark time after the attack, he was able to draw strength from seeing how he was surrounded by people who loved him.

Click the audio link above to listen to Darren Thomas tell his inspirational story in his own words on Cape Talk

RELATED:Darren Thomas was shot and stabbed in a house robbery but miraculously survived