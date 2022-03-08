'Load shedding will remain our reality unless we fast-track renewable power'
- Energy expert Hilton Trollip says much-needed renewable energy projects will combat both load shedding and the rising cost of electricity
- Eskom announced Stage 2 load shedding on Monday after multiple unit breakdowns
South Africa's government needs to accelerate and expand its renewable energy programme to avoid Eskom's load shedding woes, says energy sector specialist Hilton Trollip.
Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding on Monday evening after eight unit breakdowns at eight different power stations within a 24 hour period.
Trollip says the country needs to urgently get renewable energy onto the grid to reduce our reliance on Eskom
He says renewable power projects will also cut the cost of electricity.
Last month, energy regulatorNersa granted Eskom a 9,61% electricity tariff hike.
Getting a lot of renewables onto the grid will significantly reduce load shedding, and that's what we've got to do. And on top of that, it will reduce the costs of electricity.Hilton Trollip, Independent consultant in energy research
Power is coming in at substantially lower costs as purely the coal cost to run our old power stations.Hilton Trollip, Independent consultant in energy research
Trollip says Eskom will soon be leasing land in its power stations for renewable energy projects to help create additional generating capacity.
He also argues that the unbundling of Eskom's transmission division will also provide some relief to the grid.
Essentially, there's nothing new. We've got this fleet of very old power stations and as they get older, they get less reliable and they break down. It's difficult or impossible to predict when they'll break down.Hilton Trollip, Independent consultant in energy research
Eight units at eight power stations suddenly broke down unexpectedly. More and more often this is going to happen, and until we replace these things, that's going to be our reality.Hilton Trollip, Independent consultant in energy research
We must just let all those IPPs onto the system. Eskom is leasing land now for those people to come on. And, as soon as possible, we must also get this unbundling of the transmission grid away from Eskom generation.Hilton Trollip, Independent consultant in energy research
