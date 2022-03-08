A backlog of 500 000 but Mbalula says no to further driving license grace period
-
The Transport Minister says the driving license backlog stands at 534,807, relating to those who have lodged renewal applications
-
The AA's Layton Beard says government must improve it's service delivery in respect of license renewals
There will be no extension to the grace period for expired driving licenses the Transport Minister confirmed yesterday.
Speaking during an oversight visit to driving license testing centres in Gauteng on Monday, Fikile Mbalula said was on track to clear the renewal backlog which currently stands at more than half a million.
As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, Mbalula had allowed those with licenses that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 a grace period because motorists were unable to visit licensing centres.
But the news that the extension has come to an end has not been met with favour by Layton Beard at the Automobile Association.
From our point of view, we would like to have seen an extension to the deadline.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Our experience is that people want to be legitimate, but they lose a bit of steam if they try and try and they don't come right.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
I think it's government's responsibility to create an environment where it's as simple as possible for people to do that.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
We remain on track to clear the renewal backlog. As on 25 February 2022 we had produced 401,13 driving licence cards. The backlog, which only relates to those who have lodged renewal applications currently stands at 534,807. pic.twitter.com/zTlvkeeuXO— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) March 7, 2022
RELATED: Cape Town vehicle licence: no late renewal penalties...for now
More from Local
[WATCH] Video of CPT man dragging dog from pool while in wheelchair goes viral
Darren Thomas was paralysed from the chest down after being shot and stabbed during a home invasion in 2007.Read More
Women who use drugs are people too, treat them kindly this Women's Day - SANPUD
Africa Melane speaks to Angela McBride at the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs about their Women's Day campaign.Read More
Milnerton Lagoon fish die-off may be linked to poorly treated sewage, says CoCT
Refilwe Moloto chats to Eddie Andrews and Zahid Badroodien from the City and Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents Association.Read More
Locals suspect fish-die off linked to Milnerton Lagoon's 'highly polluted water'
The City of Cape Town says it's investigating the cause of a fish die-off at Milnerton Lagoon that was reported last week.Read More
CT home owners on urban edge have legal duty to reduce fire risk, says JP Smith
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards
Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards.Read More
SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept. of Health's Dr Nicholas Crisp about low vaccination rates and SA's policy on mask-wearing.Read More
Gift of the Givers helping to repatriate South Africans trapped in Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.Read More