A backlog of 500 000 but Mbalula says no to further driving license grace period

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:15
FSCA warns the public against Keenan Ebden Financial Services
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erin Goliath - Attorney & managing director at Goliath and Co
Today at 10:30
The Rise of Tiny Keg
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tom Riley
Today at 11:05
Nic Haralambous: The Business Builder's toolkit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 15:40
One Movement SA on Draft Electoral Bill before parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mudzuli Rakhivhane - Spokesperson at One South Africa Movement
Today at 16:20
The South Africa/Russia Explainer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:55
Invigilator App, most downloaded education app in SA, ensures the ethics of the virtual examination process
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicholas Riemer - Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments
Today at 17:05
Pistorius' lawyers head to court over parole delay, Reeva's parents question eligibility
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
Stop Operation Dudula Before it is too late
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A backlog of 500 000 but Mbalula says no to further driving license grace period Refilwe Moloto speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about the March 31 deadline for the renewal of licences. 8 March 2022 10:13 AM
[WATCH] Video of CPT man dragging dog from pool while in wheelchair goes viral Darren Thomas was paralysed from the chest down after being shot and stabbed during a home invasion in 2007. 8 March 2022 9:30 AM
Women who use drugs are people too, treat them kindly this Women's Day - SANPUD Africa Melane speaks to Angela McBride at the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs about their Women's Day campaign. 8 March 2022 8:52 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Steven Gruzd, head of the Russia-Africa project at the SA Institute of International Affair... 7 March 2022 10:56 AM
Winde: President’s Coordinating Council needs to meet as disaster deadline looms Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for an urgent meeting of the PCC to discuss the end of the National State of Disaster. 4 March 2022 11:52 AM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
View all Politics
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, CEO at Atvance Intellect. 7 March 2022 7:33 PM
Massmart losses grow to R2.2 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Massmart CEO Mitch Slape. 7 March 2022 6:56 PM
View all Business
South African food products should come with warnings, researchers argue Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to health journo Laura López González and dietician Vhonani Mufamadi. 7 March 2022 12:48 PM
Dr Eve: Parents must get over themselves and talk to kids about porn. Here's how Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to clinical sexologist Dr. Marlene Wasserman popularly known as 'Dr. Eve'. 6 March 2022 11:48 AM
Unmarried but living together? Here's how proposed law changes could impact you Weekend Presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust. 5 March 2022 2:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
View all Sport
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 11:23 AM
'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'. 6 March 2022 10:40 AM
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries. 5 March 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Fully vaxxed tourists coming to SA shouldn't need negative PCR test, says TBCSA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Tourism Business Council CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa. 7 March 2022 2:36 PM
Could fuel prices hit R40 a litre? Hard to predict in war situation, says expert Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Prof Rod Crompton, the director of Wits Business School's African Energy Leadership Centr... 7 March 2022 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Ukrainian girl sings `Let It Go` inside Kyiv bomb shelter Thousands of social media have shared the video of the little girl singing 'Let it Go' from inside a Ukrainian bomb shelter. 7 March 2022 10:52 AM
View all World
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all Africa
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
‘Eskom doubles Koeberg shutdown period – posing massive loadshedding risk’ John Maytham interviews Chris Yelland, an Energy Analyst at EE Business Intelligence. 7 March 2022 4:36 PM
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

A backlog of 500 000 but Mbalula says no to further driving license grace period

8 March 2022 10:13 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
driver's license renewal

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about the March 31 deadline for the renewal of licences.

  • The Transport Minister says the driving license backlog stands at 534,807, relating to those who have lodged renewal applications

  • The AA's Layton Beard says government must improve it's service delivery in respect of license renewals

There will be no extension to the grace period for expired driving licenses the Transport Minister confirmed yesterday.

Speaking during an oversight visit to driving license testing centres in Gauteng on Monday, Fikile Mbalula said was on track to clear the renewal backlog which currently stands at more than half a million.

As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, Mbalula had allowed those with licenses that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 a grace period because motorists were unable to visit licensing centres.

But the news that the extension has come to an end has not been met with favour by Layton Beard at the Automobile Association.

From our point of view, we would like to have seen an extension to the deadline.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Our experience is that people want to be legitimate, but they lose a bit of steam if they try and try and they don't come right.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

I think it's government's responsibility to create an environment where it's as simple as possible for people to do that.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

RELATED: Cape Town vehicle licence: no late renewal penalties...for now




8 March 2022 10:13 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
driver's license renewal

More from Local

[WATCH] Video of CPT man dragging dog from pool while in wheelchair goes viral

8 March 2022 9:30 AM

Darren Thomas was paralysed from the chest down after being shot and stabbed during a home invasion in 2007.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women who use drugs are people too, treat them kindly this Women's Day - SANPUD

8 March 2022 8:52 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Angela McBride at the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs about their Women's Day campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Milnerton Lagoon fish die-off may be linked to poorly treated sewage, says CoCT

8 March 2022 8:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Eddie Andrews and Zahid Badroodien from the City and Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Locals suspect fish-die off linked to Milnerton Lagoon's 'highly polluted water'

7 March 2022 7:02 PM

The City of Cape Town says it's investigating the cause of a fish die-off at Milnerton Lagoon that was reported last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT home owners on urban edge have legal duty to reduce fire risk, says JP Smith

7 March 2022 5:14 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

7 March 2022 4:13 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards

7 March 2022 11:23 AM

Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept

7 March 2022 10:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept. of Health's Dr Nicholas Crisp about low vaccination rates and SA's policy on mask-wearing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers helping to repatriate South Africans trapped in Ukraine

7 March 2022 9:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My name has been tarnished' CCC leader accused by party of financial misconduct

7 March 2022 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fadiel Adams, interim leader of the Cape Coloured Congress against who several allegations have been made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

[WATCH] Video of CPT man dragging dog from pool while in wheelchair goes viral

Local

Milnerton Lagoon fish die-off may be linked to poorly treated sewage, says CoCT

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Eskom gives update on state of power system

8 March 2022 10:00 AM

Dudula Movement denies that it is only targeting black foreign nationals

8 March 2022 9:40 AM

SA Civil Aviation Authority probing Kulula flight's engine failure

8 March 2022 8:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA