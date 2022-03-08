2-year-old shot five times could have been gang target - Bishop Lavis CPF
- 2-year-old Kayden Jeffries from Bishop Lavis was shot five times in the face, chest, neck, head and shoulder.
- His father Morgan Sarels has called for those responsible to be bought to justice.
It's been suggested a two-year-old boy shot in Bishop Lavis last month was the intended target of three gunmen who opened fire striking the youngster five times.
It had previously been reported that Kayden Jeffries had been caught in the crossfire of a turf war in the area, but the chair of the local Community Policing Forum says that's unlikely.
There's no way you can have five stray bullets going into one bodyGraham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF
They were playing outside...three guys just came down the road and opened fire and pumped bullets into Kayden's body.Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF
We believe it is gang-related...it's all about territoryGraham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF
Lindhorst says the days of the criminal code which saw family members left out of gang disputes, seem to be on the way out.
If he cannot get to you, he will go after your family, that's a possibility that's happening these days.Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF
What I can say is there was a targeted approach in that shooting.Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF
Miraculously, Kayden survived despite taking bullets to the face, chest, neck, head and shoulder.
He was discharged from hospital and returned home this week.
He returned home yesterday, thank god he's out of the woods.Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF
Last week, Kayden's father Morgan Sarels told News24, he wants justice to be served.
