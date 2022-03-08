Botswana may soon take over from sanctions-smashed Russia as #1 diamond producer





The invasion by Russia of Ukraine may have set events in motion that will see Botswana become the world’s largest producer of diamonds

Botswana is competing with China and Australia to become the permanent seat of the Kimberley Process, an organisation uniting 85 countries in the fight against conflict diamonds

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Botswana – the world’s second-largest diamond producer – is gunning for Russia’s first place.

Severe sanctions against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine may boost prices of the gem which has helped Botswana transform from one of the poorest countries in the world at independence into an upper-middle-income economy.

Botswana is, in fact, the richest country in the region per capita.

It relies on diamonds for 90% of its exports.

The IMF forecasts Botswana’s economy to grow by 4.7% in 2022 rising to 5.7% by about 2026.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (scroll up to listen).

The number one diamond producer, at the moment, is Russia. But because of the invasion of Ukraine - in comes Botswana! Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report