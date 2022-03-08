Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Doing it for the retweets? Mbalula dragged for refusing to explain Ukraine tweet

8 March 2022 12:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ukraine
Fikile Mbalula
tweets
Russia Ukraine conflict

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula refuses to answer any questions about his cryptic tweet that he had landed in Ukraine.
  • Morning Review host Lester Kiewit has slammed Fikile Mbalula for clowning around and making light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • Mbalula raised many eyebrows when he tweeted, "Just landed in Ukraine" over the weekend
  • Since then, the minister has refused to clarify the tweet
  • At a press briefing on Monday, the minister shut down Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo who tried to ask him about his cryptic post

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will not comment on his weekend tweet claiming that he had “just landed in Ukraine”.

The minister left social media users puzzled on Saturday morning when he posted the cryptic tweet.

RELATED: ANC's Dugmore stands by decision to attend event hosted by Russian Consulate

Mbalula, who appeared at a media briefing in Tshwane on Monday, offered no clarification for the Ukraine tweet.

Instead, he accused Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo of being disruptive when she pressed for an explanation.

During the exchange with Ngcobo on Monday, Mbalula denied claims that he trivialised the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ngcobo has continued to engage with the minister on Twitter on Tuesday, but he claims she wants to be "famous" at his expense.

A number of local journalists have come to Ngcobo's defence on the platform, urging Mbalula to clarify his tweet.

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit says Mbalula has become notorious for clowning around on social media instead of doing his job.

"I do not want a minister who makes jokes, particularly a sensitive geopolitical issue like Ukraine", says Kiewit.

Fikile Mbalula was never in Ukraine. Our international man of mystery was making a joke. Our Austin Powers of broken trains was having a laugh... He was doing it for the retweets on Twitter. #JustJokes

Lester Kiewit, Host - Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

RELATED: Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict




