Doing it for the retweets? Mbalula dragged for refusing to explain Ukraine tweet
- Morning Review host Lester Kiewit has slammed Fikile Mbalula for clowning around and making light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
- Mbalula raised many eyebrows when he tweeted, "Just landed in Ukraine" over the weekend
- Since then, the minister has refused to clarify the tweet
- At a press briefing on Monday, the minister shut down Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo who tried to ask him about his cryptic post
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will not comment on his weekend tweet claiming that he had “just landed in Ukraine”.
The minister left social media users puzzled on Saturday morning when he posted the cryptic tweet.
Just landed in Ukraine 🇺🇦— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) March 5, 2022
Mbalula, who appeared at a media briefing in Tshwane on Monday, offered no clarification for the Ukraine tweet.
Instead, he accused Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo of being disruptive when she pressed for an explanation.
During the exchange with Ngcobo on Monday, Mbalula denied claims that he trivialised the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
@MbalulaFikile thinks I’m “disruptive” for probing him as a publicly elected official about a tweet HE posted on a public platform, creating confusion and considerably insensitive to what’s happening with the #RussiaUkraineConflict 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/ID0GfvVXGB— Ziyanda N (@ZiyandaNgcobo) March 7, 2022
Ngcobo has continued to engage with the minister on Twitter on Tuesday, but he claims she wants to be "famous" at his expense.
A number of local journalists have come to Ngcobo's defence on the platform, urging Mbalula to clarify his tweet.
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit says Mbalula has become notorious for clowning around on social media instead of doing his job.
"I do not want a minister who makes jokes, particularly a sensitive geopolitical issue like Ukraine", says Kiewit.
Fikile Mbalula was never in Ukraine. Our international man of mystery was making a joke. Our Austin Powers of broken trains was having a laugh... He was doing it for the retweets on Twitter. #JustJokesLester Kiewit, Host - Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
You want to be famous at my expense,Do your work and stop chasing shadows.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) March 8, 2022
You asked a legitimate question. You asked it in a professional and measured way. You weren’t bullied into silence and you stood your ground.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 8, 2022
You weren’t “chasing fame”.
You were doing your job.
@ZiyandaNgcobo was perfectly within her rights as a journalist to ask this question. Mbalula as a publically elected official posted a cryptic tweet on a public platform. https://t.co/7tHqoVcJTy— Alex Mitchley (@AlexMitchley) March 8, 2022
There’s no reason why the Minister shouldn’t answer questions like these after posting comments on a public platform. https://t.co/tWsDN7GtjR— Gia Nicolaides (@GiaNicolaides) March 7, 2022
Question time @MbalulaFikile https://t.co/6Sy20qoTbg— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) March 8, 2022
On Saturday, Mbalula tweeted that he'd "just landed in Ukraine". He hadn't. @ZiyandaNgcobo asked him why he'd tweeted it, he called her disruptive. She posted a clip of the interaction, and this is his reply. The stupid arrogance that sheltered employment encourages. https://t.co/IicDHwP2yT— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) March 8, 2022
You are using your power to bully a reporter for doing her job. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/Q8b6uFMf7P— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) March 8, 2022
A minister who does not want to account for his nonsensical tweet..🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/ATQGKB23jo— NOT YET UHURU. (@terrencemgxamza) March 8, 2022
⬇️⬇️⬇️ The minister's spokesperson says he can't comment if this is true or not. Only @PresidencyZA or @DIRCO_ZA can. So, is it true? #UkraineRussiaWar https://t.co/C3NdhTOOge— OUTA (@OUTASA) March 5, 2022
