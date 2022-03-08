Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever





Africa has vast natural gas reserves, but infrastructure bottlenecks stand in the way of it replacing Russia as Europe’s main source.

The European Union (EU) imported about 40% of its gas from Russia in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency.

The US and UK on Monday discussed a Russian oil embargo.

“Nothing is off the table,” said EU Green Deal Chief Frans Timmermans.

“The barbarism that Putin is now showing in Ukraine needs to be met with resolve, and also with measures that hurt him, even if they might hurt us as well.”

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank. © fahroni/123rf

Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:47).

The countries producing natural gas in quantity are Algeria, Egypt, and Angola… Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Countries like Germany… have become terribly reliant on Russian gas… they need it desperately to survive… Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report