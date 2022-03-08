South African economy grew 4.9% in 2021 – Stats SA
The South African economy grew by 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, Stats SA said on Tuesday.
GDP growth for the entire year came in at 4.9%.
The economy remains 1.8% smaller than before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
GDP shrunk by 6.4% in 2020.
Agriculture was, yet again, the star performer, growing by 12.2% in Q4/2021.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General at Stats SA (scroll up to listen).
That 4.9% was driven by all sectors… except for construction… under duress for a long time…Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
We are not yet out of the woods in terms of the impact of Covid-19… We haven’t even reached where we were pre-Covid…Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
… increase in wheat production… The biggest increase [agriculture] was animal products…Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
We are not out of the woods yet. Covid is not gone yet…Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
5 of the 10 industries recorded a rise in production in Q4:2021, with #agriculture, trade and #manufacturing registering the largest increases.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 8, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/Ldd9EbiyRP#StatsSA #GDP pic.twitter.com/EeUbNznWmM
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145656936_isolated-stack-of-south-african-one-hundred-rand-notes-money-currency-with-space-for-text.html?vti=o8rwvxta506xm43lxb-1-11
