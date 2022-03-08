Streaming issues? Report here
South African economy grew 4.9% in 2021 – Stats SA

8 March 2022 12:48 PM
by Kabous le Roux
GDP
Agriculture
South African economy
Stats SA
Mandy Wiener
GDP Growth
Risenga Maluleka
Statistician-General
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

Mandy Wiener interviews Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General at Stats SA.

The South African economy grew by 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, Stats SA said on Tuesday.

GDP growth for the entire year came in at 4.9%.

The economy remains 1.8% smaller than before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

GDP shrunk by 6.4% in 2020.

Agriculture was, yet again, the star performer, growing by 12.2% in Q4/2021.

© zakspeed271/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General at Stats SA (scroll up to listen).

That 4.9% was driven by all sectors… except for construction… under duress for a long time…

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA

We are not yet out of the woods in terms of the impact of Covid-19… We haven’t even reached where we were pre-Covid…

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA

… increase in wheat production… The biggest increase [agriculture] was animal products…

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA

We are not out of the woods yet. Covid is not gone yet…

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA



