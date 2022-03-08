No evidence of sabotage at power plants, says Eskom management
- Eskom says there are no signs of foul play after suffering multiple breakdowns at power plants across the country
- Questions were raised during a press briefing on the unusually high number of units tripping simultaneously
- Stage 2 load shedding will remain in place until Saturday morning
Eskom management says there is no evidence of sabotage at any of the power stations that have been affected by multiple generating unit failures.
The power utility has extended Stage 2 load shedding until Saturday morning as it works on returning more units to service.
RELATED: 'Load shedding will remain our reality unless we fast-track renewable power'
Questions have been raised about the high number of units tripping simultaneously leading to speculation about potential sabotage.
However, Eskom's generation group chief executive, Phillip Dukashe, says officials have not identified any sabotage at this stage.
Dukashe joined Eskom's group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer during a media briefing on Tuesday morning to provide an update on the state of the power grid.
Oberholzer says Stage 2 has been extended due to the unreliability of the generators and to prevent a higher stage of load shedding.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Eskom is facing a combination of unit breakdowns and maintenance backlogs, reports Saya Pierce-Jones of Eyewitness News.
Currently, Eskom has a power generating loss of over 21 000MW and is using all of its emergency reserves, depleting costly fuel resources.
Meanwhile, Oberholzer says Eskom is still assessing the potential impact that the Russia-Ukraine conflict may have on their coal, diesel, and nuclear supply costs.
The explanation today was as follows. We had breakdowns, we had boiler leaks, all of which were seemingly not expected and there was no sabotage.Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The question of sabotage was brought up because just this morning we had five units that tripped all at the same time for various different reasons.Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The breakdowns on their own account for about 15,000 MW of power and the maintenance backlogs account for about 6,000 MW. So overall, we're working at about 21,000 MW of a shortfall that, at the moment, Eskom simply can't provide.Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Local
Scamster catches 600 'investors' – among them family and friends
Lester Kiewit interviews attorney Erin Goliath.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
2-year-old shot five times could have been gang target - Bishop Lavis CPF
Lester Kiewit speaks to Graham Lindhorst from Bishop Lavis CPF about the shooting of 2-year-old Kayden Jeffries last month.Read More
'Load shedding will remain our reality unless we fast-track renewable power'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to energy expert Hilton Trollip.Read More
A backlog of 500 000 but Mbalula says no to further driving license grace period
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about the March 31 deadline for the renewal of licences.Read More
[WATCH] Video of CPT man dragging dog from pool while in wheelchair goes viral
Darren Thomas was paralysed from the chest down after being shot and stabbed during a home invasion in 2007.Read More
Women who use drugs are people too, treat them kindly this Women's Day - SANPUD
Africa Melane speaks to Angela McBride at the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs about their Women's Day campaign.Read More
Milnerton Lagoon fish die-off may be linked to poorly treated sewage, says CoCT
Refilwe Moloto chats to Eddie Andrews and Zahid Badroodien from the City and Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents Association.Read More
Locals suspect fish-die off linked to Milnerton Lagoon's 'highly polluted water'
The City of Cape Town says it's investigating the cause of a fish die-off at Milnerton Lagoon that was reported last week.Read More