No evidence of sabotage at power plants, says Eskom management





Eskom says there are no signs of foul play after suffering multiple breakdowns at power plants across the country

Questions were raised during a press briefing on the unusually high number of units tripping simultaneously

Stage 2 load shedding will remain in place until Saturday morning

Eskom's Camden Power Station near Ermelo in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za

Eskom management says there is no evidence of sabotage at any of the power stations that have been affected by multiple generating unit failures.

The power utility has extended Stage 2 load shedding until Saturday morning as it works on returning more units to service.

Questions have been raised about the high number of units tripping simultaneously leading to speculation about potential sabotage.

However, Eskom's generation group chief executive, Phillip Dukashe, says officials have not identified any sabotage at this stage.

Dukashe joined Eskom's group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer during a media briefing on Tuesday morning to provide an update on the state of the power grid.

Oberholzer says Stage 2 has been extended due to the unreliability of the generators and to prevent a higher stage of load shedding.

Eskom is facing a combination of unit breakdowns and maintenance backlogs, reports Saya Pierce-Jones of Eyewitness News.

Currently, Eskom has a power generating loss of over 21 000MW and is using all of its emergency reserves, depleting costly fuel resources.

Meanwhile, Oberholzer says Eskom is still assessing the potential impact that the Russia-Ukraine conflict may have on their coal, diesel, and nuclear supply costs.

The explanation today was as follows. We had breakdowns, we had boiler leaks, all of which were seemingly not expected and there was no sabotage. Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The question of sabotage was brought up because just this morning we had five units that tripped all at the same time for various different reasons. Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The breakdowns on their own account for about 15,000 MW of power and the maintenance backlogs account for about 6,000 MW. So overall, we're working at about 21,000 MW of a shortfall that, at the moment, Eskom simply can't provide. Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News